PICS: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle shares fun memories from family trip to Universal Studios

As Braxton Berrios prepared for his first season with the Houston Texans, his girlfriend Alix Earle made a trip back home. Earle visited her home for a fun getaway with her parents and siblings to Universal Studios in Florida. The SI model later recapped her best memories from the trip via her social media.

On Thursday, Alix Earle shared an Instagram recap featuring pictures from her family trip to Universal Studios. The first slide featured Earle’s snapshot with her sister, followed by a family picture in front of the main gate of Universal Studies. The IG post also featured other fun memories of Earle and her siblings.

“spring breakers,” Earle wrote in the caption.

Alix Earle’s family vacation came less than a week after she launched her cocktail brand, SipMARGS, alongside boyfriend Braxton Berrios. Earle later shared her best memories from the launch party at a luxurious yacht, featuring pictures with fans and celebrities.

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle recalled heartbreaking separation with foster dog

Earlier this month, Alix Earle put her foster dog name, Asia, for adoption after taking care of her temporarily for a couple of weeks. Even though Asia spent minimal time with Earle, the SI model found herself being attached to her. In an episode of her “Hot Mess” podcast, Earle talked about her heartbreaking separation from Asia, and said:

"We took Asia to the shelter, and the first family that we met with ended up adopting her, which is great. But I wasn't really prepared for the loss of having the dog adopted. I didn't really think about that part too much." [3:05]

Earle further explained that she felt relieved after Asia found a good “forever home” but “felt bad” for getting too attached to her. Concluding her statement, Earle said:

“I'm so happy for Asia that she has a forever home, but I just didn't expect it to feel like this sense of guilt or loss. I don't know why I feel that way, and I don't think I should feel guilty at all. But I guess I just felt bad after having this dog with me.”

As for her relationship with Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle won’t be making any major moves anytime soon. Earle recently claimed to be in “no rush to get” married to the Texans wide receiver.

