Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle reveals receiving a Taylor Swift-inspired gift from fan

While Braxton Berrios prepares for his first season with the Houston Texans, his girlfriend Alix Earle had a blast attending Steve Aoki's concert in Miami. She attended the Ultra Music Festival on Sunday with her friends and shared a glimpse on Instagram.

Taylor Swift started the trend of fans exchanging friendship bracelets in her concerts, something that Earle also experienced during Aoki's concert. In one of her stories, she revealed having received a special Swift-inspired friendship bracelet featuring her brand's name.

"Someone gave me sip margs Kandi In," Earle wrote.

Alix Earle reveals receiving a Taylor Swift-inspired gift (image credit: instagram/alix_earle)

SipMargs is Earle's cocktail brand, which she works for as a brand partner and investor. She relaunched it on March 17 and was accompanied by her boyfriend during the event in Miami. Earle recapped her best memories from the event via an Instagram post.

Before attending Aoki's concert, Earle had a family vacation in Florida and enjoyed it with her parents and siblings at Universal Studios. Before the family trip, Earle was in Paris for almost a week and had a great time sight seeing the Eiffel Tower.

Alix Earle spilled beans on delayed marriage plans with Braxton Berrios

When it comes to getting married to Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle is in "no rush." The SI model wants to give marriage some more thought before making a decision. Earle talked about her opinion on marriage in detail during the March 13 episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast.

"Braxton and I obviously have these conversations, and I wouldn't like to be with anyone this seriously at this age," Earle said (35:37). "I feel like that's how we kind of see things is like ‘oh I'll spend the rest of my life with you’. There's no rush to get to that point right now. We both have so much going on in our careers."

Apart from talking about her status on marriage, Earle previously opened up about her "relationship with alcohol." Before giving fans a reality behind her lifestyle, she talked in detail about her heartbreaking separation from the couple's foster dog.

