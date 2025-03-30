Breaking: Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones drops update on Micah Parsons’ future in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones has set a hopeful tone on Micah Parsons' contract status despite the team's inability to sign the defensive superstar to a long-term contract. Jones is the Cowboys' executive vice president and the son of owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

The Athletic's Jon Machota reported Sunday that Jones made these statements about Parsons' contract situation:

"We've had visits with Micah, Jerry and I have. We feel good about that. Some guys want to visit. And some guys don't want to visit about their money. We respect both ways. But if players want to come in and talk to us, we got an open-door policy, whether it's Jerry or myself. Micah likes to visit, so that's a good thing."

This update comes as Micah Parsons is reportedly seeking a record-breaking contract. According to a Friday report from USA Today, Parsons is eyeing a $200 million deal, which would represent the largest agreement ever for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

Delaying Micah Parsons' extension could backfire big time

The market for elite defensive players has exploded in recent weeks, with each new contract pushing the price tag higher for Dallas.

Earlier this offseason, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million deal. Cleveland Brown's Myles Garrett then topped that with a four-year, $160 million contract. Most recently, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase reset the non-QB market with a four-year, $161 million deal worth $40.25 million annually.

What makes the delay particularly puzzling is Parsons' previous public comments. In December, the star defender said, "I don't need $40 million." This suggests he wasn't focused on breaking the bank. However, that statement came when the highest-paid non-QB was Justin Jefferson at $35 million per year.

Dallas has developed a habit of dragging out major contract negotiations. The organization faced similar situations last offseason with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Micah Parsons has already made his frustrations clear. On March 21, he posted on X:

"Some of these agents don't have the best interest for yall man!! Wake up @DavidMulugheta has been showing it time and time again!! It's sad seeing some of these players get violated by teams because of lack of decency and effort by their agents!!"

Stephen Jones declined to predict whether Micah Parsons would attend OTAs and minicamps if a new contract isn't finalized.

"We have a great working relationship with Micah. Think the world of him. We've had good visits with him. Feel good about where we're headed," said Jones.

Micah Parsons has established himself as one of the NFL's premier defenders, recording at least 12 sacks in all four of his professional seasons. He has totaled 52.5 sacks in 63 career games, including 12 in just 13 matchups last season.

