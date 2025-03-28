Micah Parsons makes bold request after Chiefs star Xavier Worthy breaks the internet with his custom garage

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants to emulate Xavier Worthy's impressive custom garage. The Kansas City Chiefs rookie made the rounds on social media after revealing what his custom-built garage looks like.

Worthy has a $1 million-plus dollar car collection, which includes a $500,000 Rolls Royce. He went viral on social media after showing that his garage floor is also custom. The design features parts of Worthy's journey on the field.

From his high school days to his college tenure to the combine, where he broke the 40-yard dash record last year, and his NFL rookie season.

Parsons took notice of the stir Worthy caused with his viral TikTok and tried to get somebody to come up with something similar for his garage.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 lol who can do this for me?" Parsons asked on Friday.

Worthy had a decent rookie season with the Chiefs, considering that he had to step up in the absence of several wide receivers, including Rashee Rice, the team's No. 1 option.

He finished the 2024 season with 59 receptions, 638 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He elevated his game in the playoffs, recording five, six and eight receptions, respectively, during the Chiefs' playoff run.

He was the best offensive player for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, racking up 157 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Parsons is eager to bounce back with the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season, although he's yet to sign a contract extension with the Lone Star.

Micah Parsons shares details behind beef with former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence

During an interview with Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill, Micah Parsons reflected on his online feud with DeMarcus Lawrence, who started attacking Parson after leaving for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

Parsons revealed they couldn't see eye to eye even during the 2024 season.

"I thought it was my time last year, trying to bring that team back in life, even though most people thought we were dead in the water," Parsons said. "I think it’s my time now. I don’t got to bump heads with no other dude. I wish them guys the best.

"But it’s kind of hard when you butt heads with another person. They think different; they feel different; and they want to be in the room different."

The Dallas Cowboys can add a big-time player in the upcoming NFL draft to start the 2025 campaign with renewed hopes after parting ways with Mike McCarthy.

