Breaking: Russell Wilson to take QB1 reps in preseason with Giants

Quarterback Russell Wilson was signed by the New York Giants last week, and the question of whether he would be the starter immediately presented itself. The Giants have the No. 3 draft selection and were expected to be drafting a quarterback. In the last few weeks, though, the Giants have signed both Wilson and Jameis Winston and re-signed backup quarterback Tommy DeVito.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen made his media rounds at the league meetings on Monday morning. He confirmed that Wilson will take first-team reps when the offseason workouts begin, a comment originally reported by the New York Post's Paul Schwartz.

The situation shouldn't come as a surprise, as he was the starting quarterback for the Steelers last season once he returned from a calf injury.

Giants GM excited for what Russell Wilson will bring to the offense

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen knows the 2025 NFL season is likely "make or break" for him and his staff. After an abysmal 2024 season, the Giants need a rebound, especially at the quarterback position.

Schoen is excited for what Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson will bring to the offense this season. After confirming the 36-year-old will take first-team reps during offseason workouts, Schoen raved about the experience and talent Wilson will bring the moment he steps into the New York Giants' facility.

"Sometimes, it's hard to lead if your production on the field doesn't match," Schoen said, according to Giants.com. "Again, he's got a lot of skins on the wall. He's had a lot of success in the league. He won a Super Bowl. Some of the production that he had on the field, we haven't had at that position since Eli (Manning)."

The New York Giants general manager said that he wants to ensure Wilson's success by giving him solid weapons on offense. He also expressed how impressed he was by Wilson's knowledge of their offense and his new teammates when they initially met with him.

Joe Schoen also told reporters that he isn't pressured to draft a quarterback with the third selection and will make the best decision for the team.

