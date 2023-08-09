‘Breakups are never easy’: Gisele Bundchen highlights main focus after high-profile Tom Brady divorce 

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's divorce was highly publicized. The legendary quarterback and iconic supermodel had been married for more than a decade when rumors of a split began to surface. The rumors took the world by storm, giving them nary an ounce of privacy.

Bundchen recently opened up on what it was like to go through it. She said that breakups are tough, but the media can make it a lot tougher. She told Vogue Brasil in an interview:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way. I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams."

Bundchen was still modeling while married to Brady, which was something she wanted to do. Now that she's divorced, she's focusing on her children, her health and various projects.

Brady hasn't really opened up on his divorce in this manner. He's remained a little bit private about it all, but he has since retired from the NFL (for good this time) and focused on being the best father he can be.

Tom Brady is a full-time dad

His FOX broadcast job is pending in 2024, but until something else takes up his time, he is also focusing on being a parent and co-parenting with Bundchen despite the divorce.

Tom Brady focusing on kids with ex Gisele Bundchen

Both these parties are focusing on being good parents in spite of their divorce. Tom Brady, when asked if he was coming out of retirement for a second time, shut the rumors down by saying he was being a parent now:

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders and we're in the process of that, along with the other different things I'm a part of professionally and in my personal life. Just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things they have going on. That's a very important job and I take them all pretty seriously."

Not even the NFL, it seems, is going to pull him away from his current role as their dad.