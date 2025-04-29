Brett Favre believes 100 NFL players can take down 1 gorilla by chipping in on viral Twitter debate

Brett Favre weighed in on a viral Twitter debate by saying that 100 NFL players could take down a gorilla. On the social media platform now known as X, a post declaring the following blew up:

Someone took this comment and generated an AI model discussing various possible outcomes. The Hall-of-Fame piggybacked off that and added his own scenario, throwing NFL players in the mix.

He mentioned that if 100 professional footballers from the league took on a gorilla with some linebackers, defensive linemen, and offensive linemen thrown in the melee, then the humans would prevail. The positions mentioned are generally the strongest players on any team. Brett Favre wrote on X,

"If this was 100 NFL players mixed with OL/DL/LBs — they win."

Brett Favre knows NFL players' strength from paying "pretty high" toll

Brett Favre comes from a position of having played in the NFL, where he got a firsthand look at some of the players around him. When he retired, he was the most-sacked quarterback of all time. Speaking to NBC, he had revealed that the multiple hits he had taken during his time in the league had taken their toll, where he wondered if that was why he could not remember certain details.

In a scary recollection, he said that he did not remember his daughter ever playing soccer, even though she had, noting,

"I think to me the wake-up call was (wife) Deanna and I were talking recently, and she was talking about Breleigh, our youngest, playing soccer. I've pretty much made every game that she's ever played (in) basketball, volleyball. She played softball one year, she played basketball a couple years. As I find out, she played soccer. I don't remember her playing soccer. She played right over here, and that was probably where my first inclination that something ain't right."

When asked by the interviewer if he believed they had any connection to the hits he took in professional football, Brett Favre said,

“I can’t say for certain. I would assume so, and I think most people would assume. But I’ve got to believe that after 20 years, and if you go back, I played four years in college and played every game and then in high school, the toll has got to be pretty high.”

His response then gives an insight into why he might think that a team of 100 NFL players has a chance to beat a gorilla in an unarmed fight.

