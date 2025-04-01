Brett Favre claims Aaron Rodgers won’t retire amid 4x MVP’s uncertain future

According to the man who mentored him decades ago, Aaron Rodgers still has something left to give in his career as an NFL quarterback. Speaking on “The Ricky Cobb Show” on Monday, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said (6:40):

“I think he’s got what it takes, I think he’s got plenty of juice left, but I just don’t know where he is mentally."

Rodgers was drafted by the Packers in 2005, while Favre was still their starting quarterback. Favre started three more seasons in Green Bay before joining the New York Jets, with Rodgers taking his place as the starter. Favre added (6:18):

“I just don’t think that ... he will throw in the towel. You know if he can find a team. … He’s got to find that team that gives him the best opportunity and hope that they are willing to sign him."

During his time with the Packers, Rodgers won four NFL MVP trophies and, like Favre, captured one Super Bowl title as their starter. Favre said (5:59):

“He looked at the end of last year pretty similar to what he had looked like in his last five years with the Packers and that was good. You know the guy can play; he’s extremely smart."

Rodgers was released by the New York Jets in February after playing just one full season, having missed most of the 2023 campaign with a torn Achilles tendon.

Rodgers could make the Vikings a championship team

There are plenty of rumours that Rodgers will follow a similar career path to Favre, which, if true, would mean he’d join the Minnesota Vikings.

Favre played for Minnesota after one season with the Jets and posted career highs for passer rating (107.2) and completion percentage (68.4) in Minnesota.

According to the former three-time league MVP, Rodgers could take the Vikings to the promised land (8:04):

“I think they’ll have some leaner years if they go with (J.J.) McCarthy and I think he’s very capable of leading this team, but if you go with Aaron for a year or so, you get the potential of getting them to not only the playoffs but maybe even a championship game or maybe even a Super Bowl."

The Vikings were 14-3 last season, finishing second in the NFC North, but they lost handily to the Los Angeles Rams (27-9) in the Wild Card Round.

McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus last season with Sam Darnold putting together a Pro Bowl campaign in his absence, though the latter is now with the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers hasn’t made the postseason since the 2021 campaign with Green Bay.

