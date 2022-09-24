Brett Favre dumped by 94.5 amid FBI investigation in $70 million Mississippi welfare scandal

The fallout from the Brett Favre scandal continues to spill over with yet another development this week.

The Green Bay Packers' former Super Bowl-winning quarterback has been dumped by 94.5 WKTI-FM as more details emerge from the Mississippi welfare fund scandal.

AJ+ @ajplus The ex-head of Mississippi's welfare system pled guilty to federal charges of fraud and misusing funds.



John Davis allegedly misspent $77M in welfare funds, including $6M diverted to ex-NFL star Brett Favre for speeches & a volleyball court. Davis faces up to 15 years in prison. The ex-head of Mississippi's welfare system pled guilty to federal charges of fraud and misusing funds.John Davis allegedly misspent $77M in welfare funds, including $6M diverted to ex-NFL star Brett Favre for speeches & a volleyball court. Davis faces up to 15 years in prison. https://t.co/KGSZiEzHNK

Texts between Brett Favre and the highest state offices allegedly showed him seeking and succeeding in diverting funds from money reserved for welfare for the poorest people in the poorest state of the nation to build a volleyball court at his alma mater to benefit his daughter.

The texts reportedly also show that he knew of the impropriety of the scheme and sought assurances that it would not become public.

ryan cooper @ryanlcooper "If you were to pay me is there any way the media could find out where it came from and how much?" mississippitoday.org/2022/09/13/phi… "If you were to pay me is there any way the media could find out where it came from and how much?" mississippitoday.org/2022/09/13/phi… https://t.co/lo7W84FqiW

The grim reality of the situation has seen his popularity nosedive and has brought around the loss of patronage from previously willing parties. The latest amongst them is 94.5 WKTI-FM.

Good Karma Brands and ESPN Milwaukee had previously announced Favre would join the station's shows for the 2022 NFL season.

Beginning at the end of August, the 30-minute interviews were set to air every Monday morning on ESPN Milwaukee's "Jen, Gabe & Chewy." ESPN Milwaukee have since hit pause on their commitment to Favre.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, Hallow, a Catholic prayer app, and Odyssey Health, a medical technology company, have quietly cut ties with the former Packers QB after public outrage.

However, Copper Fit, a compression sleeve company, stuck by Favre this week, issuing a statement claiming Favre "has always acted honorably, and we know him to be a very decent man."

The Brett Favre scandal just keeps getting bigger

Beyond securing funds for his daughter's volleyball court from welfare funds, more details of impropriety have now come to the fore.

According to multiple reports, Favre and his start-up company received fees for speeches he never gave. In 2017 and 2018, the state of Mississippi allegedly paid the Packers icon over $1 million in speaking fees that were never honored.

It is important to note that Brett Favre has paid back the fee but did not return the $228,000 in interest that the state auditor has also claimed he owes.

Through his lawyer Bud Holmes, Brett Favre has also claimed that he had failed to understand that he was being paid through welfare funds and that his charity has helped children across Mississippi and Wisconsin.

So far, Brett Favre has not been charged with any crime.

