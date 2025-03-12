Brett Favre makes feelings known on Aaron Rodgers-Vikings rumors with 4x MVP potentially completing the cycle

Aaron Rodgers' career path has mirrored Brett Favre's so far with potentially one last twist in the tale still remaining. The retired quarterback left the Packers to move to the Jets but failed to turn the franchise around. He then left and joined the Vikings, much to the dismay of Green Bay supporters who were furious with him for joining an NFC North rival, and secured his legacy by leading Minnesota to the NFC Championship.

Aaron Rodgers is on a similar mission to repair his legend after two years in New York, which has had fans questioning his greatness. The four-time MVP could go to the Vikings, which would mean that he would follow exactly in Brett Favre's career path. The Hall-of-Fame quarterback thinks that his successor with the Packers should not hesitate to do so. Asked on Fox News about this possibility, he replied,

"By all means, sign with them. They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position. They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that's a good place to win. Of course, you gotta play the Packers then."

Why might the Vikings choose to sign Aaron Rodgers to give him a Brett Favre-like sendoff?

While the whole speculation would be perfectly cinematic, why should the Vikings sign Aaron Rodgers? Certain indicators show why it would make sense.

Sam Darnold was their starter last year. He had a sterling season and was accordingly rewarded with a starting role with the Seattle Seahawks after they signed him in free agency. Therefore, there is no veteran cover for J.J. McCarthy, the second-year quarterback who is expected to be the franchise quarterback going forward.

As we have seen in countless instances, young quarterbacks often benefit in their career if they sit behind a veteran quarterback and learn the ropes. From Patrick Mahomes backing up Alex Smith, Tom Brady relieving Drew Bledsoe, and indeed Aaron Rodgers waiting his time behind Brett Favre, there are countless examples.

J.J. McCarthy did not have that opportunity last year as he suffered a season-ending injury in preseason and sat out all year. By bringing in the Jets quarterback, he will get a chance to watch and learn behind a future Hall-of-Famer, and just as Jordan Love blossomed with the Packers, the Vikings might give him a chance to succeed equally well.

