Brett Favre pessimistic on Vikings' immediate future under J.J. McCarthy, claims Aaron Rodgers will rescue franchise

Pro Football Hall of Famer quarterback Brett Favre believes Aaron Rodgers gives the Minnesota Vikings the best chance to win now. Minnesota is preparing to get behind second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy heading into 2025.

However, Rodgers was reportedly initially interested in signing with the Vikings as a free agent. The organization has reportedly claimed that they're not currently interested in the former Super Bowl winner's services, and are firmly behind McCarthy for their 2025 campaign.

Speaking on "The Ricky Cobb Show" on Monday, Favre explained that he believes Minnesota will be in for some growing pains with the young McCarthy at quarterback. He said (around the 8:03 mark):

"I think that they'll have some leaner years if they go with McCarthy, and I think he's very capable of leading this team.

"But if you go with Aaron for a year or so, you get the potential of getting into not only the playoffs but maybe a championship game or maybe even the Super Bowl if he plays and stays healthy like we would expect him to. So, I think that they got that good of a team.”

The Vikings selected McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, fresh off a season in which he led the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship title.

During the NFL preseason, McCarthy experienced some discomfort in his right knee, which was later determined to be a fully torn meniscus. McCarthy became the first quarterback in NFL history to miss his entire rookie season after being drafted in the first round.

Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2025?

Aaron Rodgers in action (Imagn)

After two seasons with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers is now a free agent and looking for a new home to play in for 2025.

While the Vikings may be off the table for now, Rodgers was then reportedly juggling between signing with the New York Giants or Pittsburgh Steelers. Now that the Giants have signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to their roster, Pittsburgh looks to be the only remaining logical possibility.

Rodgers would be entering a situation in which he'd be coached by the legendary Mike Tomlin, and throwing to two of the most physical receivers in the game today - DK Metcalf and George Pickens.

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision as of this writing, and could very well linger in free agency into the 2025 season, waiting for a better opportunity to present itself.

