Brett Favre reshares post alleging Netflix's attempt to “tarnish” his name for supporting Donald Trump

On Tuesday, Netflix released a documentary on former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, titled "UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre," which detailed his on-field heroics and off-field scandals. However, in less than 24 hours after the documentary hit the streaming platform, a podcaster who goes by the username @SteveLovesAmmo tweeted a long message about how most celebrity scandals pop up when they vocally support US President Donald Trump.

Favre later reposted the tweet, which suggested that his Netflix documentary allegedly tried to "tarnish" his image since he supported Trump.

Image via Brett Favre X

Favre has been a longtime Trump supporter and even rallied for the President in Green Bay in October before the elections.

“It’s an honor to be back here where it all started to campaign with the next president of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” Favre told the crowd at the Resch Center in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon.

Favre, a native of Mississippi, was found to be involved in a welfare scandal in 2020. Reports claimed that state employees were taking money from funds dedicated to families in need for personal use and the use of high-profile athletes, where Favre's name was also involved.

However, Favre was not charged with any crime. He also denied any wrongdoing, but had to pay $1.1 million for speaking events where he was not present.

Brett Favre played in the NFL for 20 seasons and won the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers

Former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre - Source: Getty

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Brett Favre with the No. 33 pick in 1991. He played one season with them before being traded to the Green Bay Packers.

At Green Bay, Favre won three consecutive MVP awards from 1995 to 1997. He also led the Packers to the Super Bowl title in 1997.

In 2008, the Packers traded Favre to the New York Jets, where he played for one season. The quarterback also played two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before calling it quits on his NFL career.

Across 20 years in the big league, Favre recorded 71,838 passing yards, 508 touchdowns and 336 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,844 yards and 14 TDs across 302 regular-season games.

