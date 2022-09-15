"I prefer crumbs like Brett Favre shuffle off into the abyss" - Former Packers QB's biographer burns QB’s jersey as welfare scandal revelations take center stage

The story around Brett Favre and allegations of using welfare funds to finance a volleyball stadium have taken fire both metaphorically and literally. Jeff Pearlman, who previously published a biography of the former Green Bay Packers quarterback, took to Twitter to urge potential readers not to read his book about Favre.
The biographer added:
"I prefer crumbs like Brett Favre shuffle off into the abyss"
He even went on to share a picture of a burning jersey of the former Green Bay Packers quarterback. Pearlman is a New York Times best-selling author who has written nine sports books, including Favre’s biography. In light of the scandal, the author stated that his book should not be read and that Favre does not deserve the “icon” treatment.
The book, Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre, was published in 2016. It recalled stories of Favre’s journey to becoming an NFL quarterback and included bits about his successor, Aaron Rodgers, as a rookie quarterback.
Brett Favre finds himself the center of criminal scandal
Recent reports allege that Brett Favre coordinated welfare funds to finance Southern Mississippi University’s new volleyball stadium. It's worth noting that it's the same university where his daughter plays volleyball.
Reports indicate that Favre and then-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant worked together to fund a new volleyball stadium using money earmarked for welfare recipients.
Both Favre and the former governor have denied any wrongdoing. The scandal is part of a huge criminal investigation into government officials' misuse of welfare funds. Former Mississippi nonprofit executive Nancy New (who was the recipient of Favre’s text messages) pled guilty to 13 felony charges involving improper use of $77 million in funds from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Favre, through his attorney, stated that he did not know that the money received for the volleyball facility was from the welfare fund.
Favre was a longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback who led his team to a Super Bowl title in 1997. He also played for the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings. At one point, Favre held both career records for touchdown passes (508) and interceptions. He currently still owns the all-time career interception record (336).