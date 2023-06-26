Brett Favre's alleged involvement in the Mississippi Welfare Case is back in the news. This time, however, it appears that the former NFL quarterback is asking the judge for an amendment.

Last month, Judge Eleanor Faye Peterson issued a gag order to everyone involved in the case. To prevent any additional information from circulating. Favre is now asking the judge to dissolve the gag order so that he can defend himself.

Eric Herschmann, who filed the amendment for his client on Friday, mentioned a recent ESPN story about the case in the filing. He said that others involved in the case were allowed to discuss it on the network. However, the former NFL quarterback wasn't allowed to tell his side of the story.

“There has been a tremendous amount of negative publicity about Mr. Favre, not least because State Auditor Shad White and others have been continually telling the media falsehoods about Mr. Favre."-Eric D. Herschmann

This is just another step in the former NFl quarterback's case to stop others from speaking about his alleged involvement in the Mississippi Welfare case. Earlier this year, he sued Shad White, Pat McAfee, and Shannon Sharpe for defamation.

He and McAfee came to an agreement, but the other two parties are still in litigation with the former NFL quarterback.

What is Brett Favre accused of?

The case against Brett Favre and 30 others was filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The latter is trying to recover the millions of dollars that were misused.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services completed an audit in 2020. It tried to find around $30 million in funds for the Temporaray Assistance for Needy Families. The funds are used to support the poorest residents of the state.

Instead, they were allegedly used to pay for projects throguhout the state of Mississippi. Over one-million-dollars of that money was discovered to have been used to pay the former NFl quarterback for speaking engagements. When it was revealed that he never did, he did pay the money back to the state. However, he has failed to pay back the necessary interest on the amount.

There is also allegedly five million that was used to pay for a volleyball facility at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. Apparently, there are additional funds that are also linked to the former NFL quarterback.

He continues to deny all such claims and looks to have the cases dismissed.

