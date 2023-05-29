Brett Favre welfare scandal: Shannon Sharpe's motion for time extension opposed by ex-NFL QB

Former quarterback Brett Favre has the upper hand in the defamation case he filed against fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

The latest development is part of the legal proceedings related to Favre’s alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare fund scandal.

Favre opposed Sharpe's motion for an extension in a file retrieved from the United States District Court in Mississippi. The former NFL tight end initially filed a motion to dismiss the defamation suit against him.

Sharpe filed for a second extension because of claims that he was not adequately served. However, Favre’s camp denied Sharpe’s request because Sharpe’s claims were allegedly false.

The court document reads:

“Plaintiff has since learned that that contention is false, as reflected in the affidavit of service, see ECF No. 1-3, and a video of the process server’s interaction with Defendant, a still image from which is below, which indisputably show that Defendant was properly served.”

Front Office Sports senior reporter A.J. Perez also shared a screenshot from the corresponding video when Sharpe was allegedly served.

A.J. Perez @byajperez NEW: Brett Favre’s attorneys claim this screen grab off a video of FS1’s Shannon Sharpe “indisputably show(s) that [Sharpe] was properly served.” Favre originally sued Sharpe for defamation in February over Sharpe’s comments about the Miss welfare scandal. NEW: Brett Favre’s attorneys claim this screen grab off a video of FS1’s Shannon Sharpe “indisputably show(s) that [Sharpe] was properly served.” Favre originally sued Sharpe for defamation in February over Sharpe’s comments about the Miss welfare scandal. https://t.co/Hr3kX103HM

If the court renders judgment in Brett Favre’s favor, Sharpe’s motion to dismiss will be based on the evidence his camp has submitted.

The case will end if Shannon Sharpe’s motion to dismiss is approved. Conversely, the legal proceedings will continue if they junk Sharpe’s request.

Brief timeline of Brett Favre-Shannon Sharpe legal battle

Multiple reports from Mississippi Today’s Anna Wolfe revealed Favre’s alleged involvement in the $77 million welfare fund scandal.

The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player had a hand in diverting millions of dollars into the construction of the University of Southern Mississippi’s volleyball facility.

Favre allegedly received $1.1 million of speaker and promotional fees from Mississippi Community Education Center director Nancy New. She and her son Zach has pleaded guilty to bribery of public officials, fraud against the government and wire fraud.

Meanwhile, millions of Mississippi’s welfare funds were also allegedly diverted to Prevacus, a pharmaceutical company that Favre backed. Favre even asked then-US President Donald Trump’s assistance in their experimental drug for concussions.

Media personalities like Shannon Sharpe were furious on learning Favre’s possible involvement in the scheme. The three-time Super Bowl champion said on “Undisputed: Skip and Shannon”:

"The problem that I have with this situation, you got to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low. Skip, Mississippi is the poorest state in our country, Brett Favre is taking from the underserved."

Favre filed a defamation lawsuit against Sharpe based on that statement. Meanwhile, Sharpe also filed a motion to move the case from a state court to a federal court.

Meanwhile, Brett Favre requested to be removed as a defendant in the ongoing investigation, which the court denied. He also sued media personality Pat McAfee for defamation but has settled the case.

