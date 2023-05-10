Did Brett Favre seek Donald Trump's help in welfare scandal? Ex-Packers QB's relationship with former President explored

The Mississippi welfare fund scandal involving Brett Favre took a new twist, showing how former US President Donald Trump might be involved in the fiasco.

Favre is still embroiled in a civil lawsuit filed by the Mississippi State Department of Human Services for allegedly using funds devoted to helping the state’s poor residents. Documents revealed that Favre helped divert millions of dollars to fund the University of Southern Mississippi’s volleyball facility.

However, in the latest texts revealed by former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant, Brett Favre did seek Trump's assistance for an experimental drug for concussions.

It’s not a random request. Favre has invested more than $800,000 of his own money into Prevacus, a biomedical company founded by Jacob VanLandingham.

However, Prevacus is embroiled in the state’s welfare fund scandal. The company allegedly receiving $2.1 million devoted to the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

In a text message released by Bryant, Trump wanted to ensure that Favre would attend an October 2019 political rally. Bryant also asked Favre if he got an update from the president. Bryant pointed out that getting Trump to support their cause of curing brain injuries would be an excellent promotion for the biomedical company.

However, there was no indication that Brett Favre attended the rally or whether he had a chance to speak with Trump.

Even if proof of a conversation wasn’t established, Favre, VanLandingham, and Bryant pressed forward. They discussed possibly having a White House summit on youth brain safety.

The plan was to conduct the event a week before Super Bowl LIV and invite athletes like Tom Brady and Herschel Walker. There was no evidence suggesting that the summit took place.

The relationship between Brett Favre and Donald Trump didn’t end there. There was a photo of them playing golf together at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Bryan Armen Graham @BryanAGraham Trump played golf with Brett Favre today at Trump National in Bedminster. WH deputy press secretary Judd Deere passes along this pic.

Details regarding their discussion were largely unknown. However, a White House staff revealed that they discussed sports’ role in reopening the economy.

Both Brett Favre and Donald Trump face legal problems

The Manhattan district attorney opened a criminal case against the alleged financial fraud committed by the Trump Organization. In March 2023, the 45th United States President was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Also included in the former chief executive’s legal woes are alleged hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. His camp allegedly suppressed negative publicity during the 2016 presidential campaign. With Trump pleading not guilty, a hearing is scheduled for December 2023, and the trial will start in 2024.

Then there are the payments received by Prevacus and PresolMD, which could worsen Favre's legal headaches. Prevacus claims to have a spray called Prevasol, which could reduce swelling during head injuries. Meanwhile, PresolMD is reportedly developing a topical cream that can address the same concern.

The payments VanLandingham and Favre received are a small part of the $77 million a 2020 audit is trying to account for. Six individuals have pleaded guilty to their involvement in this bold scheme. Meanwhile, Brett Favre denied knowing that the money came from TANF funds.

