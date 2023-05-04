What is Herschel Walker’s ‘unprecedented’ scandal about? New report reveals stunning financial details

Herschel Walker ran, rather unsuccessfully, for the United States Senate last December against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. The former Georgia Bulldogs star is now dealing with more bad news as he's involved in a financial scandal.

Per emails obtained by The Daily Beast, Walker reportedly asked his friend, billionaire Dennis Washington, to wire $535,200 straight to an unnamed company.

The expose explained the information as "genuine from someone with knowledge of the exchanges." Campaign finance authorities called the exchanges “unprecedented." The emails uncovered that not only did Washington carry out Walker’s wire requests, but he was also under the notion that these were political donations.

Roger Sollenberger @SollenbergerRC thedailybeast.com/emails-reveal-… NEW: In what legal experts say could be the most brazen and egregious campaign finance violation in memory, and possible wire fraud, Herschel Walker solicited & received $535,200 from a donor—to his private company. Me @thedailybeast NEW: In what legal experts say could be the most brazen and egregious campaign finance violation in memory, and possible wire fraud, Herschel Walker solicited & received $535,200 from a donor—to his private company. Me @thedailybeast thedailybeast.com/emails-reveal-…

However, he wasn’t just seeking contributions to his campaign. Herschel Walker was reportedly asking for hundreds of thousands of dollars for his own personal company, a company that he never revealed in his financial statements. Legal pundits told The Daily Beast that the emails hint at violations of federal fundraising regulations.

In a worst-case scenario, there could be evidence of more serious crimes, like wire fraud, according to the experts. Experts also note that it looks to be unparalleled in its brazenness and its extent. These transactions raise questions about a slew of possible violations.

In all, the emails show that the former Dallas Cowboys great lobbied for $700K in political donations from the Washingtons. He instructed that over $600K of that amount be wired directly to HR Talent, one of his companies.

What did Herschel Walker's son accuse him of?

Last October, Christian Walker, Herschel Walker's son, accused his father of being a liar and mocking his family:

"Everything's been a lie. Everything's been downplayed. Everything's been cutting corners, the whole thing. You have no idea what I've been through in my life. You have no idea what me and my mom have survived. We could have ended this on day one."

"We haven't. I haven't told any stories. I'm just saying don't lie. Don't lie on my mom. Don't lie. You don't get to pretend you're some moral family dad. You don't get to pretend all these things. Talk policy. Talk normal. Do not lie."

The accusations came after a report claimed Walker had paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. The former NFL star denied the claim from the report.

Christian Walker @ChristianWalk1r I’ve spoken to nearly all of the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn’t want to be involved.



Now they’re blaming me for everything I’m not responsible for. It’s disgusting. I’ve spoken to nearly all of the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn’t want to be involved.Now they’re blaming me for everything I’m not responsible for. It’s disgusting. https://t.co/rhMRNHMDaC

Walker's former girlfriend stated that she had the procedure and that the former NFL star repaid her for it.

She backed the claims with a receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from him, and a bank deposit slip that had an image of a signed personal check from Walker.

