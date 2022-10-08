Herschel Walker scandal: Anti-abortion GOP Senate candidate facing another allegation after urging woman to terminate second pregnancy

Herschel Walker has found himself in another scandal in the same vein with the general election nearing next month.

According to the New York Times, in 2009, a woman said that the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia paid for her to get an abortion, urging her to end a second pregnancy two years after her first. They discontinued their relationship after she refused to go through with the abortion.

In a series of interviews, the woman said the former Dallas Cowboys running back was hardly a part of their now-10-year-old son’s life, providing little more than court-ordered child support and infrequent presents.

The woman revealed fresh details about her relationship with the former NFL running back, who has placed an emphasis on his campaign, appealing to social conservatives as a steady opponent of abortion even in instances of rape and incest.

The former Dallas Cowboys star, however, openly denied he knew the woman.

The Republican candidate spoke to NBC News, saying he had no knowledge of paying for the abortion:

“The first I knew about any of this was when some reporter asked me about an abortion. And I’m like, ‘No, that’s a lie.’"

"And then I was asked if I paid for an abortion, and I said no. I did not pay for an abortion. I’m not saying she did or didn’t have one [an abortion]. I’m saying I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know.”

Herschel Walker's son speaks out amid scandal's impact on Georgia Senate race

The senate candidate back at the University of Georgia

Once news of the scandal broke, one of the former University of Georgia's biggest supporters spoke out against him.

Christian Walker, the former running back's son, also came out against his father, underlining the hypocrisy of his father's family values:

"Family values people? He has four kids, four different women. Wasn't in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?"

The impact of the scandal has impacted the Georgia Senate race between Walker and incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.

While some polls have the race close, one poll has Warnock with a double-digit lead over Walker.

We'll see how the former Cowboys running back fares as the race tightens.

