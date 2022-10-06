"You don't get to pretend you're some sort of moral family guy" - Herschel Walker's son Christian slams ex-NFL star for destroying lives 

Herschel Walker is running to unseat incumbent Raphael Warnock in the United States Senate, but he seems to be dealing with another issue off the campaign trail. His son, Christian, took to social media to blast the former NFL running back, questioning his father's moral values, saying:

"Family values people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn't in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?"

Christian added:

"Everything has been a lie. You don't get to pretend you're some sort of moral family guy."

Christian's comments come after a report that the pro-life Republican candidate paid for a woman to get an abortion while dating her back in 2009. The woman, who spoke to The Daily Beast on the basis of anonymity, said she had the procedure and that he paid her for it.

The woman supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Herschel Walker, and a bank deposit slip that consists of an image of a signed $700 personal check from the candidate.The former Dallas Cowboys running back denies that he paid for an abortion.

Prior to him going off about his father, Christian supported his father's run for Senate, even sharing his campaign announcement on Twitter. Now, that's all changed, it seems.

Herschel Walker and his ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, Christian's mother

In a campaign ad released in August, the ex-wife of Herschel Walker and Christian's mother, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, commented on the time spent with the 12-year NFL veteran:

“His eyes would become very evil. The guns and knives. I got into a few choking things with him. The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out.”

Despite all the news surrounding the Republican Senate candidate, the race is close between Walker and Warnock in some polls, while others have Warnock holding a double-digit lead. Either way, we'll see if the former University of Georgia star can unseat Warnock in November.

