Brett Favre sends "tough" message to Andy Reid after Eagles trounce Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX has concluded with the Philadelphia Eagles coming out on top in an absolutely dominant performance. The Kansas City Chiefs were unable to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat and failed to put up much of a fight in their most disappointing game of the 2024 season.

Former quarterback Brett Favre was one of the many to comment on the game. He congratulated the Eagles on their victory and offered his condolences to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for coming up short on his pursuit of history this year.

"Congrats to the Eagles and tough one to the Chiefs and my buddy Andy," Favre wrote on X. "Thrill of Super Bowl victory then taste of defeat. A Tale of Two Cities."

While the Chiefs failed to make history with the potential three-peat, Reid has found plenty of success since joining forces with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. The duo has appeared in seven consecutive AFC Championships games and won three rings in five Super Bowl appearances.

One of those Vince Lombardi trophies came against the Eagles just two years ago, but the Chiefs couldn't find the same success in the rematch. Brett Favre had similar experiences, winning a Super Bowl but falling short the following year.

Brett Favre's Super Bowl history in his NFL career

Brett Favre

Brett Favre had a legendary run as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, including leading the team to the NFL Playoffs 11 times in 16 years. He is the only player to win the NFL MVP award in three consecutive seasons.

During those 11 postseason runs with the Packers, Favre made two Super Bowl appearances and won a ring. His first appearance came at the conclusion of the 1996 season when he defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. He returned there in the very next season as well but was defeated by the Denver Broncos.

It appeared as though Favre would get plenty more chances at winning a ring, but surprisingly, he never made another appearance in the big game. He made seven more playoff appearances after that, including one with the Minnesota Vikings, but couldn't quite find his way back to the big game.

