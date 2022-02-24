Brian Gutekunst's admission on Jordan Love could signal the end of Aaron Rodgers' time with Packers 

While the Green Bay Packers are hoping that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team in 2022, they are certainly going to keep their options open.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. One of the questions he was asked was about backup quarterback Jordan Love. When questioned if he would consider or listen to a trade offer for Love if another NFL team called, the Packers general manager said that he wouldn't.

"I would be very doubtful to take any of those calls," Gutekunst said.

With Brian Gutekunst saying that he wouldn't listen to a call from another team to trade Jordan Love, it makes it look like the team is expecting to start him sooner rather than later, which could also indicate that Aaron Rodgers is not expected to return.

Packers GM remains tight-lipped over Aaron Rodgers' situation

During his first press conference of the offseason, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst kept any and all decisions and opinions about the quarterback situation close to the vest. He maintained his stance when it came to any possible franchise tags that the team may be considering.

He was questioned on how he would handle a situation where Aaron Rodgers asks to be traded. Gutekunst simply said that it was a hypothetical situation and that he didn't have a response.

Gutekunst did say that Rodgers' situation is the center of all decision-making when it comes to the roster and hinted that it needs to be dealt with soon.

"Obviously everything around here kind of centers around the quarterback," Gutekunst said. "That's kind of how we do things. That’s a big piece of the domino that kind of has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important, you know, as we go through this, the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit, I think so. That's the first one to go.”

Gutekunst also didn't want to get into the timetable within which he expects his quarterback to make a decision about his future. He insinuated that the team will give the quarterback as much as he needs.

"No deadlines. We're working together. Conversations after the season were very impactful, and I appreciated them very much," Gutekunst said.

The Green Bay general manager did say that the organization has spoken to Aaron Rodgers this offseason and that he appreciated how well the conversations went. Whether that leads to the team getting their MVP quarterback to make a comeback in 2022 is something everyone will be waiting to see.

