"It’s definitely not a storybook beginning" - Brian Schottenheimer admits choking up on Cowboys head coaching debut in preseason game vs. Rams

Brian Schottenheimer had a rough start to his stint as the Dallas Cowboys' new head coach on Saturday, overseeing a 21-31 loss at the Los Angeles Rams that saw his team fail to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Ad

After the game, the former offensive coordinator told the media:

“It’s definitely not a storybook beginning, that’s for sure. We just struggled.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also admitted to being overwhelmed by the magnitude of the situation he was in, to the point of nearly breaking into tears:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“It’s been a dream of mine to be in this chair… No one is going to work harder than me. We’re going to go look at this film and try to clean it up. I’ll remember this day for a long time. It was not the result that we wanted, but first time out there as a head coach, it felt pretty cool.”

Ad

Trending

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer: “It’s definitely not a storybook beginning, that’s for sure. We just struggled.” Schottenheimer said he got choked up on his way to the stadium and again before kickoff while meeting with Jerry Jones. “It’s been a dream of mine to be in this

Ad

Brian Schottenheimer reacts to CeeDee Lamb penalty, Joe Milton's performance

Besides Dallas' offensive struggles in the first half, Saturday's game will be more notable for a penalty that involved someone whom Brian Schottenheimer will not even start handling until the regular season begins.

During the second quarter, star wideout CeeDee Lamb was celebrating a long pass by Joe Milton to Jonathan Mingo when a referee ran into him, knocking him down. He was judged to have been standing too far out on the field and given an unsportsmanlike penalty, costing the team 15 yards. Schottenheimer bemoaned the incident:

Ad

"We got to be better with discipline. I hope the [official] is okay… We have to be better than that. CeeDee knows better, we know better.. we don't line up onsides, they warned us a couple times, we have to do a better job of coaching and playing."

And speaking of Milton, he praised the sophomore's performance (17 completions for 143 yards and a TD against an INT):

Ad

"I do think he settled down, I think he found his rhythm late, started using his legs a little bit better. Again, terrific talent that every rep he gets is going to help him become a great pro."

The Cowboys will return to Arlington for their next preseason game - against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is at 6 PM CT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.