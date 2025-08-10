"Jerry Jones about to crash out": NFL fans react as CeeDee Lamb gets tackled by referee & penalized for foul during Cowboys-Rams preseason game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did not gear up for their preseason game against the Rams on Saturday. The 4x Pro Bowler was spotted in street clothes on the sidelines while cheering the team during their showdown.Despite not playing the game, Lamb found himself on the receiving end of a tackle no one saw coming. In a clip going viral on social media, the wide receiver was seen celebrating a long pass down the field by backup quarterback Joe Milton.However, amid his celebrations, CeeDee Lamb was attacked by an official who was running down the sidelines. The collision caused both the player and the referee to fall to the ground. Lamb was penalized for 15 yards for 'unsportsmanlike conduct' on the field.Fans in the comments shared their reactions to this situation during the Cowboys-Rams game.&quot;Jerry Jones is about to crash out,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Season is over dawg,&quot; another fan said.&quot;The cowboys are just a messed up organization,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;Clown s**t from camp already bleeding into the preseason,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;Cowboys are in for a hilarious season already,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Refs be wilding again,&quot; this fan said.Lamb has been with the Cowboys since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. In five seasons, he has played in 81 games, recording 6,339 yards and 38 TDs passing.CeeDee Lamb opens up about Micah Parsons' trade requestThe biggest question for Jerry Jones' team is how they will handle Micah Parsons' situation. After failed negotiations for a new contract extension, the defensive end requested a trade from the team on August 1.Before the Cowboys-Rams preseason game, CeeDee Lamb shared his thoughts on the situation. He said that he does not want Micah Parsons to leave the team.&quot;I feel like he's gonna be here,&quot; Lamb said. &quot;Reaction was crazy. A little disappointed (in the process). But it is what it is. You gotta do what you gotta do and he's gotta do what's best for him and his family.&quot;Just like Parsons, CeeDee Lamb had a long negotiation process for a new contract with the Cowboys last year. In the end, he agreed to a four-year deal worth $136 million in August 2024. This keeps him with the team throughout 2028.