  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Jerry Jones about to crash out": NFL fans react as CeeDee Lamb gets tackled by referee & penalized for foul during Cowboys-Rams preseason game

"Jerry Jones about to crash out": NFL fans react as CeeDee Lamb gets tackled by referee & penalized for foul during Cowboys-Rams preseason game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 10, 2025 02:17 GMT
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Getty

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did not gear up for their preseason game against the Rams on Saturday. The 4x Pro Bowler was spotted in street clothes on the sidelines while cheering the team during their showdown.

Ad

Despite not playing the game, Lamb found himself on the receiving end of a tackle no one saw coming. In a clip going viral on social media, the wide receiver was seen celebrating a long pass down the field by backup quarterback Joe Milton.

However, amid his celebrations, CeeDee Lamb was attacked by an official who was running down the sidelines. The collision caused both the player and the referee to fall to the ground. Lamb was penalized for 15 yards for 'unsportsmanlike conduct' on the field.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans in the comments shared their reactions to this situation during the Cowboys-Rams game.

"Jerry Jones is about to crash out," one fan commented.
"Season is over dawg," another fan said.
"The cowboys are just a messed up organization," this fan wrote.
"Clown s**t from camp already bleeding into the preseason," another fan stated.
"Cowboys are in for a hilarious season already," one fan commented.
Ad
"Refs be wilding again," this fan said.

Lamb has been with the Cowboys since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. In five seasons, he has played in 81 games, recording 6,339 yards and 38 TDs passing.

CeeDee Lamb opens up about Micah Parsons' trade request

The biggest question for Jerry Jones' team is how they will handle Micah Parsons' situation. After failed negotiations for a new contract extension, the defensive end requested a trade from the team on August 1.

Ad

Before the Cowboys-Rams preseason game, CeeDee Lamb shared his thoughts on the situation. He said that he does not want Micah Parsons to leave the team.

"I feel like he's gonna be here," Lamb said. "Reaction was crazy. A little disappointed (in the process). But it is what it is. You gotta do what you gotta do and he's gotta do what's best for him and his family."
Ad

Just like Parsons, CeeDee Lamb had a long negotiation process for a new contract with the Cowboys last year. In the end, he agreed to a four-year deal worth $136 million in August 2024. This keeps him with the team throughout 2028.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications