"Brian Schottenheimer feels absolutely uninspiring" - Colin Cowherd doesn't mince words on Jerry Jones and Cowboys' HC hire

The Dallas Cowboys decided to go in a different direction with their head coach, opting not to renew Mike McCarthy's contract after the season. Instead, they promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the position.

Some fans were underwhelmed by owner Jerry Jones’ decision, especially as rumors swirled about the possibility of Colorado Buffaloes coach and former Cowboys star Deion Sanders taking over the job.

Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" went through the coaching changes in the NFL and gave a letter grade for each one. He gave the Brian Schottenheimer hire a D.

"Brian Schottenheimer feels absolutely uninspiring," he said. "It's a D. Friday late news dump is embarrassing. Again, the last time he was a hot coordinator was 12, 13, 14 years ago. I think the Cowboys got caught flat-footed, and this is what it looks like."

Schottenheimer received the lowest grade in Cowherd’s Herd Coaching Hires segment. Below are the grades Cowherd assigned to each hire.

Brian Schottenheimer: D

Ben Johnson: A-

Liam Coen: B

Aaron Glenn: C

Mike Vrabel: A

Pete Carroll: A

Dallas Cowboys' biggest needs

The Dallas Cowboys need significant improvements after watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders compete in the NFC Championship Game.

Dallas also faces key roster challenges, including the departure of running back Rico Dowdle and the late-season release of Ezekiel Elliott, leaving the team in need of reinforcements in the backfield.

Whether through the draft or free agency, the Cowboys' biggest priority is to establish more offensive balance and take pressure off quarterback Dak Prescott. With changes on the offensive line, improving the running game will be crucial moving forward.

The NFL draft features several talented running backs, while free agency includes notable names such as Najee Harris and Aaron Jones.

Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty has publicly expressed interest in being selected by the Cowboys in the draft.

