Brian Schottenheimer makes feelings known on Micah Parsons' bizarre behavior during Cowboys vs. Falcons preseason game

Micah Parsons went viral during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons preseason finale. While the 4-time Pro Bowler did not play in the game, he attended the showdown that took place at the AT&amp;T Stadium on Friday.Parsons was spotted lying down on a trainer's table with his eyes closed during the game. This drew several reactions online, with some critics and fans calling out the linebacker for his bizarre behavior while the Cowboys secured a 31-13 victory over the Falcons.According to ESPN's Todd Archer, coach Brian Schottenheimer finally broke his silence on Micah Parsons' behavior on Saturday. He said that the MRI they had to inspect the linebacker's health and injury status came up clean, and that Parsons' future would be decided internally.&quot;Without talking to Micah, I need to figure out what he was doing, why was he doing it,&quot; Schottenheimer said. &quot;Until I talk to him, I'm not going to talk about it.&quot;Todd Archer @toddarcherLINKBrian Schottenheimer on Micah Parsons' conduct at game: &quot;Without talking to Micah, I need to figure out what he was doing, why he was doing it. Until I talk to him, I’m not going to talk about it.” He said the MRI on Parsons’ back came back “pretty clean.&quot;The situation between Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has gotten uglier over the past few days. After the linebacker requested a trade on August 1, Jones made a shocking confession on Michael Irvin's podcast.He accused Parsons' agent, David Mulgheta, as the catalyst that has resulted in this negotiation taking a long time. Jones stated that when they reached out to the linebacker with an offer, his agent declined it as the contract did not satisfy them.Micah Parsons also shared cryptic posts on social media, hinting at the possibility of leaving the Cowboys. He removed all team-related content from his X profile while also sharing a video on TikTok that used NBA legend Allen Iverson's motivational speech about achieving success anywhere he went.Micah Parsons breaks silence on viral moment during Cowboys vs Falcons preseason gameAfter receiving backlash for the photo, Micah Parsons breathed a sigh of relief after WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie clarified the situation.He shared a tweet on X explaining how the linebacker was not lying down throughout the whole game. Parsons shared Leslie's tweet and expressed his gratitude to him amid all the backlash.&quot;I actually appreciate this. The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild- and if he hadn't said anything, everyone would've just run with it. I'd never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives.&quot;Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys. It remains to be seen if the team can reach an agreement with him before the start of the 2025 season.