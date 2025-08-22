“I’m a win wherever I go”: Micah Parsons channels inner Allen Iverson to hint Cowboys departure after Jerry Jones' accusation on agent David Mulugheta

It looks like Micah Parsons is hinting at his departure from the Dallas Cowboys. After four years, the linebacker might be looking for a new home. He requested a trade on Aug. 1 after several failed attempts to negotiate a contract extension.On Thursday, an NFL insider shared an edit Micah Parsons made for TikTok. The video included photos of him waving goodbye with NBA legend Allen Iverson's motivational speech about success.&quot;I'm a win wherever I go. Wherever I got, I'ma win. I don't care where I go. I don't give a damn what team I got, I'm a win,&quot; Iverson is heard saying in the clip.Moreover, the four-time Pro Bowler has removed all Cowboys-related content from his X profile, which comes after owner Jerry Jones had accused Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, of the delay in a new contract.On Michael Irvin's podcast, Jones said that they had reached out to the linebacker with an offer, but his agent wasn't happy with the deal and turned it down.&quot;When we wnated to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a**,&quot; Jones said.&quot;Micah and I talked, and then we were gonna send it over to the agent. We had our agreements on term, amount, guarantees, everything. We were gonna send it over to the agent, and the agent said, 'Don't bother, because we've got it all to negotiate.'&quot;Ryan Clark makes shocking revelation about Jerry Jones' accusations on Micah Parsons' agentAfter Jerry Jones' allegations against David Mulugheta went viral, former NFL star Ryan Clark shared a shocking revelation on the situation.In a clip shared on X, Clark said that he talked to Micah Parsons' agent directly to confirm the reports. However, Mulugheta denied that he used any sort of profanity while dealing with the contract negotiations.&quot;I just hit David Mulugheta, and I simply asked him. I said, 'Did you tell Jerry Jones to stick the contract up his a**? Cause I was like ain't no way.' And he laughed, and he said, 'I've never used that phrase in my life.' So for anybody who's reporting that or Jerry Jones saying that, this is false. This never happened.&quot;This is just another public way to make this situation, which is already ugly, even uglier. David Mulugheta in no way, has ever told Jerry Jones or any other GM or owner that. It's all bullcrap; it's all lies.&quot;Will Micah Parsons be able to finalize a satisfactory deal with the Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season?