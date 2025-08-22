"It's officially over"; "He's gone": NFL fans react as Micah Parsons removes Cowboys from X account & sends cryptic message amid Jerry Jones drama 

Micah Parsons sent Dallas Cowboys fans into a state of panic after his latest post on social media. On August 1, he requested a trade after weeks of failed negotiation attempts to finalize a satisfactory contract extension.On Thursday, the 4-time Pro Bowler shared a cryptic tweet on X. The post included a quote from the Bible that is a powerful declaration of hope and resilience. It highlights God's ability to help his followers make a strong comeback from any setback.&quot;MICAH 7:8 Even if I fall, I will rise; the Lord is my light.&quot;Fans in the comments reacted to the linebacker's cryptic Bible post while hinting at the possibility of his departure from the Cowboys. Parsons has removed the Cowboys from his bio and replaced it with 'TBD'.Peyton Russell @Peyton_Russell1LINKI think it’s officially over… wowBryce 🎸 @MileHighMimsLINKHe is gone broasap sal @YaboySalLINK@MicahhParsons11 yea this him saying he’s not playing without a new deal …. it was a good season boys 🥹Greyson Kash @greyson_kashLINK@MicahhParsons11 One day the Cowboys will become a serious organization again. Wont be anytime soon though.Chris Shannon @ChrisShannon711LINK@MicahhParsons11 Dang Jerry Dang Him !!! PAY MICAH !!! And I know this never happen but just go talk to the guy and tell him how much he’s appreciated apologize All the best to Micah𝒁𝒆𝒆 𖣂 @OwnedByCeedeeLINK@MicahhParsons11 micah please stay we can’t do this without youThe Cowboys acquired Micah Parsons in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft with the 12th pick. In four seasons, he has played in 63 games while recording 256 total tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 52.5 sacks and 112 quarterback hits. Losing the linebacker would result in the team parting ways with one of their key defensive players.Despite the uncertainty, head coach Brian Schottenheimer remains optimistic about the Cowboys reaching an agreement with Parsons. He believes that the linebacker will gear up for their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 7.Louis Riddick criticises Jerry Jones and his team for poor handling of Micah Parsons' contract situationAfter Parsons requested a trade, Jerry Jones initially told fans &quot;not to lose sleep&quot; over this situation. However, with each passing day, it becomes more concerning.On Wednesday, ex-NFL star turned analyst, Louis Riddick, shared his perspective on how Jerry Jones and his team have handled Micah Parsons' contract negotiations. He called out the owner for their inefficiency in the process while also stating that the linebacker has proven his worth and deserves to be paid.&quot;Micah has checked every box in that way, every single box, impact play, impact position, impact statistics, timely,&quot; Riddick said on ESPN's 'Get Up'. &quot;He's done everything exactly the way you want.&quot;He's producing at a Hall of Fame rate, a young player that you drafted. These are the easiest contracts in the world. Everything that's happening with Dallas right now is self-inflicted. It's self caused ... To me, that's flat out embarrassing.&quot; (TS- 6:00)On Thursday, Jerry Jones made an interesting revelation about Micah Parsons' situation. He called out the linebackers' agent, David Mulugheta, as the catalyst that's delaying the deal.Parsons's agent reportedly did not like the offer that they made and decided to dismiss it altogether. This new direction in the drama has raised more questions regarding his future in Dallas.