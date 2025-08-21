Brian Schottenheimer reveals massive update on Micah Parsons' playing status amid Cowboys LB's controversial contract standoff  

On Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared an update on Micah Parsons' situation with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has not made any progress in his contract negotiations with the team. Nevertheless, the head coach has a positive outlook on the situation ahead of their Week 1 showdown against Super Bowl LIX champs Philadelphia Eagles.
During an interview with the press, Schottenheimer was asked if Micah Parsons' contract standoff has negatively affected the team's planning. He replied via NFL.com:
"No, cause I think at the end of the day, we feel like Micah's gonna be out there when we line up against Philadelphia here in 15 days or whatever it is. So, no. ... I feel good that Micah's gonna be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles."
After weeks of stalemate, the defensive end finally decided to request a trade on Aug. 1. The Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons's rookie contract in April 2024.
Despite the air of uncertainty, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones came forward to state that the situation is not as dire as fans believe. However, just a few days later, he said he is not confident whether Parsons would suit up for their season opener against the Eagles.
Louis Reddick calls out Jerry Jones for mismanagement of Micah Parsons' contract negotiations
On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Louis Riddick criticized Jerry Jones for the way he's handled the contract talks with one of his best players.
According to him, Micah Parsons has proved himself worthy over the past four seasons and deserves to get paid. He also stated that the longer they delay this, the worse it gets for them in terms of monetary value.
"Micah has checked every box in that way, every single box, impact player, impact position, impact statistics, timely," Riddick said (Timestamp- 6:00 onwards). "He's done everything exactly the way you want.
"He's producing at a Hall of Fame rate, a young player that you drafted," he added. "These are the easiest contracts in the world. Everything that's happening with Dallas right now is self-inflicted. It's self-caused. ... To me, that's flat out embarrassing."
The Cowboys may end up losing a key player if they fail to reach an agreement with Parsons. What remains to be seen is if a contract extension is finalized before the start of the 2025 season.
