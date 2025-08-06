"I bought the Dallas Cowboys with a handshake": Jerry Jones defends old-school negotiation style amid stalled Micah Parsons contract talks

Jerry Jones is doubling down on his old-school ways, and he’s not apologizing for it. Amid growing tensions with pass rusher Micah Parsons over a new contract, the Cowboys' owner threw it back to 1989 to explain his approach:“I bought the Dallas Cowboys with a handshake. It took about 30 seconds. I gave the number, shook hands, the details we worked out later.”Jones' vintage quote came after Tuesday’s joint practice with the Rams, as he addressed stalled negotiations and Parsons’ trade request. The Cowboys' owner insisted his negotiation style hasn’t changed.&quot;Just so you understand the way that I communicate with people that I negotiate with. Let's leave it at that. There's is no question that in the case of a player contract, you have to have it in writing,&quot; Jones added. &quot;All parties do. We have a contract in writing, yet we're still talking about renegotiating, so so much for that.&quot;He even recalled flipping a coin to settle a money detail when he bought the team decades ago. Jones claims there’s no single roadblock holding up Parsons’ deal.For now, the standoff continues, and Cowboys fans are growing restless over their star player's future in Dallas.Also Read: Jerry Jones gives blunt update on Micah Parsons playing in Cowboys' Week 1 game vs EaglesJerry Jones and Micah Parsons are not in contactThe rift between Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons is getting wider by the day. After Parsons’ public trade request last week, the Cowboys’ billionaire boss revealed he hasn’t spoken to the defender since. In an update, he also shared whether he expects Parsons to suit up for the Week 1 showdown vs. the Eagles.“No, absolutely not,” Jones said.Parsons is present at training camp, nursing a sore back, and hasn’t hit the field. Jones, meanwhile, is unfazed and brushed it off, saying:“I did notice him, but there's 200 players out here, and a lot of good ones, and so that's really what you're dealing with.”Parsons, 26, is entering the final year of his rookie deal and could face the franchise tag in 2026. Jones insists the situation isn’t “out of the ordinary,” but fans aren’t buying it.Also Read: &quot;Jerry Jones' pride was stung&quot;: Skip Bayless calls out Micah Parsons for rejecting Cowboys owner's $200M deal 4 days after LB made trade request