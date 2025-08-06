  • home icon
Jerry Jones gives blunt update on Micah Parsons playing in Cowboys' Week 1 game vs Eagles

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 06, 2025 04:23 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has given a concerning update on the Micah Parsons situation. On Tuesday, he was asked whether the 4x Pro Bowler will play in their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to a tweet by ESPN's Todd Archer, Jones said that Parsons would not be a part of the team for their 2025 season opener.

"Is Jerry Jones confident Micah Parsons will play in the opener? 'No obsolutely not,' he said. 'A big part of it is his decision. How would I know that? ... No but I'm urgent,'" Archer tweeted.
Parsons has been with the Cowboys since being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. In four seasons, the defensive end has put up 52.5 sacks along with 256 total tackles and 112 quarterback hits, making him a key part of the defense.

Throughout the offseason, the 4x Pro Bowler has been negotiating for a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the league. After weeks of back and forth, Micah Parsons announced his decision to request a trade last Friday.

Initially, Jerry Jones responded to concerned Cowboys fans by instilling confidence in them that there is no need to worry about the 4x Pro Bowler's future with the team.

"I would say to our fans, don't lose any sleep over this," Jones said during training camp last Saturday.

However, things do not seem to be going smoothly for both Parsons and the Cowboys in their contract talks.

Chargers star Khalil Mack shares his true feelings about Micah Parsons joining the team after his trade request

Over the past few days, the 4x Pro Bowler has been linked to several teams that would be interested in acquiring him. One of them has been Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers.

On Monday, during an interview with Kay Adams, the 9x Pro Bowler Khalil Mack shared his thoughts on Parsons becoming a part of the team.

"It's the speed of him understanding he has the speed and seeing the counters that he does so effectively, and how fast he's able to get to the quarterback, Mack said. "This is definitely one of those things that's not coachable.
"He got it. I'm inspired by it ... He got it, you know, that's the business. That's the nature of the game."
Only time will tell how Parsons' situation plays out in the coming days. Will the Cowboys give him a satisfactory deal? Or will he end up finding a new home this year?

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
bell-icon Manage notifications