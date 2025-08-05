"Jerry Jones' pride was stung": Skip Bayless calls out Micah Parsons for rejecting Cowboys owner's $200M deal 4 days after LB made trade request

Skip Bayless has made it clear that he's not the biggest Micah Parsons fan, and the defensive end's ongoing contract drama has given the analyst an opportunity to continue criticizing the Dallas Cowboys player. Parsons requested a trade on Friday, citing the lack of response from Jerry and Stephen Jones on a new contract as the main reason behind his decision.

In a clip from Tuesday's edition of "The Skip Bayless Show," the former Fox Sports analyst called Parsons out for rejecting a $200 million offer from the Dallas Cowboys in March.

"Jerry's pride was stung. And I think it still stings. Jerry said he reached, meaning he plunged for a player he loves like a grandson on and off the field. So, if that's true — and I believe it is — Micah Parsons made a big mistake that day back in March. Micah should have said, 'Jerry, you’ve got a deal.' He should have reached across that desk and shaken Jerry’s hand right there. Then he should have walked around that desk and hugged Granddaddy Jerry," Bayless said (8:18).

"I mean, think about this: almost 200 million guaranteed would have made Micah Parsons the seventh-highest paid player in the entire National Football League — including quarterbacks. Almost 200 million guaranteed would have made him higher paid than all but six quarterbacks," he added.

"Micah Parsons — almost 200 million guaranteed — would have broken the bank and smashed the record for any defensive player ever, and for any non-quarterback on offense. Smashed. Obliterated. Man, Micah should have taken the money and run," Bayless concluded.

The deal Bayless mentioned may be the one Jones and Parsons were close to agreeing on before the owner said the player's agent wasn't important in the negotiations. After that moment, things went south for both parties.

Skip Bayless called Micah Parsons "overhyped"

Before going after Parsons on Tuesday, in the aftermath of the DE's trade request, Skip Bayless said the 26-year-old veteran was "overhyped" by fans. More than that, he said that Parsons wasn't focused on getting better on the field, claiming that the fifth-year veteran was more concerned about podcasting.

"Micah Parsons has been deluded by reading all of your comments on whatever social media platform he's on. And by the way, he's at least as interested in doing podcasts as he is in winning Defensive Player of the Year. Because if you look hard at his productivity as a Dallas Cowboy, it ain’t best defensive player in the National Football League material."

This has become one of the biggest sagas in the offseason, and it's unclear when it'll be settled.

