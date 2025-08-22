  • home icon
By Prasen
Modified Aug 22, 2025 01:27 GMT
Micah Parsons drops cryptic hint on Cowboys exit hours after Jerry Jones
Micah Parsons drops cryptic hint on Cowboys exit hours after Jerry Jones' comments on his agent sabotaging contact talks [Source: IMAGN]

The Cowboys are less than a month away from kickoff, but Micah Parsons’ contract drama is far from over. Hours after Jerry Jones ripped Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, on Michael Irvin’s podcast, the All-Pro linebacker lit up social media, hinting at his departure from Dallas.

Jones described his frustrations with negotiations to Irvin earlier in the day. He claimed the two sides had agreed on terms, guarantees, and money, but Mulugheta refused to finalize the deal. However, Parsons seemingly fired back with a cryptic verse on X:

“MICAH 7:8 Even if I fall, I will rise; the Lord is my light,” the star defender posted.
The tweet from Parsons is a worrying sign for the Cowboys, who were banking on their defensive anchor to chase a Super Bowl run.

What did Jerry Jones say about Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta?

Jerry Jones has never been one to back off, and his latest comments on the Micah Parsons contract saga prove exactly that. The Cowboys GM called out David Mulugheta on Michael Irvin's podcast, claiming the agent dismissed Dallas’s contract proposal.

“When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass,” Jones stated.

Jones told Irvin that he and Parsons had already discussed terms like money, guarantees, and length, but Mulugheta refused to move the deal forward.

"The issue, very frankly, is, we've had the negotiation in my mind, and the agent is trying to get his nose in it... and try to come in there and improve off the market we've already set," Jones added.
Mulugheta quickly responded to Jones' statements. ESPN’s Ryan Clark reported that Parsons' agent denied ever saying such a thing.

“I’ve never used that phrase in my life,” Clark reported what Mulugheta told him. “This never happened… It’s all bullcrap, it’s all lies.”

The back-and-forth only adds more drama to the Cowboys’ offseason.

