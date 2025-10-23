  • home icon
  Brian Schottenheimer's wife Gemmi flaunts $1,790 Saint Laurent bag with cowl neck top as Cowboys beat Commanders 44-22 in Week 7

Brian Schottenheimer’s wife Gemmi flaunts $1,790 Saint Laurent bag with cowl neck top as Cowboys beat Commanders 44-22 in Week 7

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 23, 2025
Brian Schottenheimer&rsquo;s wife Gemmi flaunts Saint Laurent bag with cowl neck top as Cowboys beat Commanders 44-22 in Week 7
Brian Schottenheimer’s wife Gemmi flaunts Saint Laurent bag with cowl neck top as Cowboys beat Commanders 44-22 in Week 7 (image credits: getty, instagram/gemmi.schottenheimer)

Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer’s wife, Gemmi Schottenheimer, showed off a stylish outfit during the Cowboys’ 44-22 Week 7 win over the Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

She wore a short-sleeved blouse with a cowl neck drape and paired it with wide-leg jeans. Gemmi completed the look with a $1,790 Saint Laurent Lou Camera Bag.

She posted an Instagram carousel on Wednesday with an outfit shot in the fourth slide and behind-the-scenes moments from the game. Their kids, Savannah and Sutto, were also in the photos.

"Too many pics from another weekend with people who just make life better. Will never get used to the love + support we receive! God is SO good and 'God is in Dallas,'" Gemmi wrote.
Gemmi was among Cowboys players' partners who teamed up with Christian Louboutin on Saturday. It was an exclusive, invite-only event.

She shared an Instagram reel on Sunday from the event, which featured Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder.

"Thank you Christian Louboutin for the most FABULOUS day 👠🥂. Such a beautiful and unforgettable event celebrating the incredible women of the Dallas Cowboys. 💙," Gemmi wrote.
Brian joined Dallas in 2022 as a coaching analyst. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023.

Brian became the coach of the Cowboys on Jan. 27 after Matt Eberflus was fired as defensive coordinator earlier that month.

Brian Schottenheimer’s wife Gemmi celebrated his first win as Cowboys HC

Brian Schottenheimer earned his first win as coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 14. It was a 40-37 overtime victory over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Brian's wife, Gemmi Schottenheimer, shared her excitement on Instagram.

"25 years in the making!! Our first win as a HC! Sharing it with the most Godly people was such a blessing. Thank you Lord for surrounding us with people who know that nothing is possible without you. We are humbled and grateful.🙏🏻💙," Gemmi wrote.
The Cowboys are second in the NFC East with a 3-3-1 record and are trailing the Philadelphia Eagles (5-2).

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
