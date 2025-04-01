Brian Schottenheimer says Cowboys will target “best player available” with the 12th overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys will be keeping all their options open ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. After a disappointing season, Dallas will have the 12th overall pick later this month. The Cowboys have several needs on both offense and defense, which makes them an intriguing team at 12th overall.

Ahead of the draft, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke at the owner's meetings and said they will keep all their options open.

He said:

“Yeah, again, the starting point would be the best player available. You know, you're always looking for game changers when you're picking 12, like, we don't want to ever pick 12 again.

"Alright, let's be honest. We don't want to pick that high. But you're looking for guys that influence the game. How do you influence the game? You rush the quarterback, and you get sacks, strip sacks, fumbles, whatever it is, you score touchdowns.”

As Schottenheimer said, the Cowboys are looking for a game-changer at 12th overall and will look at offense or defense.

In CBS Sports' Garrett Podell's latest mock draft, he has the Cowboys selecting Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden at 12th overall. Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum's latest mock draft has the Cowboys selecting Tetairoa McMillan, a receiver out of Arizona.

Dallas Cowboys' owner discusses the NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is also keeping the team's options open ahead of the NFL Draft.

The Cowboys could look to add another weapon on offense or get a star defensive player to pair with Micah Parsons.

Ahead of the draft, Jones said the team is keeping its options open:

“We’ve got a lot of options. The Combine emphasized that there are key players at key areas — RB, DL, outside pressure players. So frankly, this is good time to be where we are."

Dallas has 10 total picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 12th overall pick as well as three picks in the fifth round, but the Cowboys don't have any in the fourth round.

The Cowboys' full picks in the 2025 NFL Draft are as follows:

Round 1, Pick 12

Round 2, Pick 44

Round 3, Pick 76

Round 5, Pick 149

Round 5, Pick 171

Round 5, Pick 174

Round 6, Pick 204

Round 6, Pick 211

Round 7, Pick 239

Round 7, Pick 247

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

