Cowboys Draft Rumors: Brian Schottenheimer brings help for CeeDee Lamb with Texas WR

The Dallas Cowboys have been struggling to be a championship contender for the past few seasons. They parted ways with coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons and brought in Brian Schottenheimer as his replacement. The Cowboys have to address several positions to have a well-rounded roster.

One of the positions owner Jerry Jones want to polish using the draft is the wide receivers room. CeeDee Lamb needs some help on the field, and the Cowboys realize this requirement. In analyst Kyle Stackpole's latest mock draft, the franchise is projected to pick Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden.

The Cowboys have the 12th overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft next month. Stackpole believes they will utilize it to get Longhorns star Golden. His speed and athleticism will complement CeeDee Lamb on the field and provide Dak Prescott with more options.

"CeeDee Lamb is great but he can't do it all for the Cowboys passing game," Stackpole wrote. "Matthew Golden gives Dallas a speedy, technical wideout who will get open for Dak Prescott."

CeeDee Lamb led the team in passing yards last season. He tallied 1,194 yards and six TDs receiving in the regular season, but it's impractical to rely on just two players for the team's success. That's where Golden could come in and address the power imbalance.

The availability of more options on the depth chart could prove useful for Jerry Jones' team's long-term success. With a strong core roster in place, the next step is to bring in more reliable players so that their postseason performance doesn't suffer against other top teams in the league.

NFL analyst urges Cowboys not to waste first-round pick on DE

A few draft experts believe that Brian Schottenheimer and his team are eyeing a DE with the 12th overall pick. There's a debate between Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.

However, analyst Max Chadwick believes that the team should focus on bringing in a running back later on in the draft. He expressed his opinions about how the Cowboys should focus on strengthening other positions with their first-round pick.

"At No. 12, Omarion Hampton going to the Cowboys. There are so many guys you can get in the second round in this draft, even the third or fourth round of the strap. They're gonna be really good backs in the NFL. I think there are like 20 to 25 backs. I think that could be at least really good complimentary options in the NFL.

"I think Ashton Jeanty is worth a top 10 to 15 pick because of how special he is. I don't think Omarion Hampton is that level of player, and with how deep of a class it is, I don't think its worth forcing one at number 12 overall. So I don't love that. I just don't think taking a running back other than Ashton Jeanty at number 12 would be smart move for Dallas."

The Cowboys signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this offseason, so it's safe to say that the RB room shouldn't be their top priority in the draft. However, it will be interesting to see how Brian Schottenheimer and his team utilize their 12th overall pick.

