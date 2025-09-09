"Brian Urlacher never wore nail polish or makeup": NFL fans troll Caleb Williams for rocking Bears legend's jersey as pregame outfit for MNF

Caleb Williams went viral on social media before the Chicago Bears' Monday night showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. While walking into Soldier Field, the quarterback decided to rep the jersey of franchise legend Brian Urlacher.In the clip shared by ESPN, we see the quarterback wearing the No.54 Bears jersey as his pregame outfit. Urlacher wore this number during his 13-year stint with the team.Caleb Williams' gesture came after there was a media frenzy about Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy being a big fan of the Bears, with a photo of him as a kid wearing Urlacher's jersey.Thus, it looked like Williams wanted to remind the Vikings that they were divisional rivals. However, fans were not very supportive of the quarterback paying tribute to the retired eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker and trolled him on social media.Tommy 12 Pack @TomTakeoutLINK@espn Urlacher never wore nail polish or makeupMetalmind (🩵,🧡) @metalmiindLINK@espn Bro thinks wearing Urlacher’s jersey will make him play like him.Machine @MachinemetaxLINK@espn Urlacher used to smash people Those were the good ol daysCB @ManBearPiig56LINK@espn He doesn’t even know who Urlacher is.Fantasy Unfiltered @nofilterfantasyLINK@espn Let’s see the fingernailsWilliams is starting his second year with the Bears under new head coach Ben Johnson. Last year, during his rookie debut, he recorded 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing while leading the team to a disappointing 5-12 record. This led to Matt Eberflus being fired after three seasons with no playoff appearances.However, under an offensive guru like Johnson, fans expect Caleb Williams to showcase his true potential on the field. But according to NFL insider Tyler Dunne, the quarterback's struggles last season were because of him allegedly having a 'learning disability.'In his three-part report titled 'House on Dysfunction', he discussed how the playbook was simplified so that Williams could understand the plays and not struggle with the verbiage. Dunne also claimed that Bears GM Ryan Poles was aware of this situation before they acquired him with the first overall pick.Ben Johnson highlights Caleb Williams' role in the Bears' offense for the 2025 seasonLast month, the Bears coach appeared on the 'Up &amp; Adams' Show. During this interview, Johnson was questioned about Caleb Williams' mobility and his fit in the offense for this upcoming season.He also opened up about what made the quarterback special.&quot;Just playing with a little more discipline and structure within the system to distribute to the playmakers that we have on the perimeter,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;But at the same time, what has made him a special player over the course of his career in college and in the pros so far has been that ability to create.&quot;&quot;We're not gonna ask him to be Superman all the time, but when those times present, that's where he needs to come through for us.&quot;Can Williams help the Bears qualify for the playoffs this year?