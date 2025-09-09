  • home icon
  "Brian Urlacher never wore nail polish or makeup": NFL fans troll Caleb Williams for rocking Bears legend's jersey as pregame outfit for MNF

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 09, 2025
Caleb Williams went viral on social media before the Chicago Bears' Monday night showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. While walking into Soldier Field, the quarterback decided to rep the jersey of franchise legend Brian Urlacher.

In the clip shared by ESPN, we see the quarterback wearing the No.54 Bears jersey as his pregame outfit. Urlacher wore this number during his 13-year stint with the team.

Caleb Williams' gesture came after there was a media frenzy about Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy being a big fan of the Bears, with a photo of him as a kid wearing Urlacher's jersey.

Thus, it looked like Williams wanted to remind the Vikings that they were divisional rivals. However, fans were not very supportive of the quarterback paying tribute to the retired eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker and trolled him on social media.

Williams is starting his second year with the Bears under new head coach Ben Johnson. Last year, during his rookie debut, he recorded 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing while leading the team to a disappointing 5-12 record. This led to Matt Eberflus being fired after three seasons with no playoff appearances.

However, under an offensive guru like Johnson, fans expect Caleb Williams to showcase his true potential on the field. But according to NFL insider Tyler Dunne, the quarterback's struggles last season were because of him allegedly having a 'learning disability.'

In his three-part report titled 'House on Dysfunction', he discussed how the playbook was simplified so that Williams could understand the plays and not struggle with the verbiage. Dunne also claimed that Bears GM Ryan Poles was aware of this situation before they acquired him with the first overall pick.

Ben Johnson highlights Caleb Williams' role in the Bears' offense for the 2025 season

Last month, the Bears coach appeared on the 'Up & Adams' Show. During this interview, Johnson was questioned about Caleb Williams' mobility and his fit in the offense for this upcoming season.

He also opened up about what made the quarterback special.

"Just playing with a little more discipline and structure within the system to distribute to the playmakers that we have on the perimeter," Johnson said. "But at the same time, what has made him a special player over the course of his career in college and in the pros so far has been that ability to create."
"We're not gonna ask him to be Superman all the time, but when those times present, that's where he needs to come through for us."

Can Williams help the Bears qualify for the playoffs this year?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
