New Caleb Williams article insinuates learning disability for Bears QB as NFL insider reveals stunning details before 2025 season

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a disappointing debut campaign last year. He could only muster a 5-12 campaign with the team that resulted in the firing of Matt Eberflus. However, an exclusive report by insider Tyler Dunne reveals a new angle to the story.He featured a three-part article on 'Go Long' called 'House of Dysfunction', about Caleb Williams. He stated in his article how multiple sources claimed the quarterback had a 'learning disability'. He also stated that the Bears had to dumb down their verbiage so that the quarterback could keep up with the playbook.Tyler Dunne also claimed that GM Ryan Poles was aware of Williams' learning disability before they acquired him with the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He then doubled down on his reports about the Bears QB on Friday's episode of the 'CHGO Bears' podcast.&quot;Without giving too much away, there was some major red flags that came off through the pre-draft process that were frankly not discussed at all in draft meetings,&quot; Dunne said. &quot;Whether it is a potential learning disability that the coaches got into, that scouts got into, that they could see, and it's a difficult needle to thread because they are emphathetic to that kind of stuff.&quot;And their point is, look if we knew this, we probably would have coached him in some different ways. And also by that way that is not the main problem, there are five other things that we kind of clashed over.&quot;This offseason, Caleb Williams made headlines because of his comments on Seth Wickersham's upcoming book called 'American Kings: A Biography of a Quarterback'. According to the book, the quarterback complained to his father about how Matt Eberflus and the coaching staff did not help him last season, which resulted in his poor performance on the field.Colin Cowherd shares true feelings about Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson partnership in 2025Last month, Colin Cowherd spoke about the quarterback's second year with the Bears under new head coach and offensive guru, Ben Johnson.The football pundit talked about Williams' performance during training camp while also touching on some drawbacks in his game.&quot;I thought he looked decisive,&quot; Cowherd said on his show. &quot;I thought he looked sharp. At one point, he dirtied a ball on a screen- a smart play. He got out of that, avoided a negative play. ... So (against the Bills), Caleb Williams actually looked a little bit like Jared Goff.&quot;I think Caleb Williams' comp, when I watch him, is a little Brett Favre,&quot; Cowherd added. &quot;He threw a lot of bad picks- you could get away with that in Favre's era. I think offensive coaching is smarter now, and turnovers are more punitive. So, I think this is a marriage stylistically that is not perfect. But I know Caleb. I think he's coachable.&quot;The Bears kick things off with a season opener against the Vikings on Sept. 8. Can Williams help the team to the playoffs this year?