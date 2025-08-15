"We’ve been underneath that bar": Bears HC Ben Johnson expresses disappointment after Caleb Williams failed to hit completion rate goal

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson had a blunt reaction to Caleb Williams' failing to meet the completion rate goal they had set for the second-year quarterback. Williams' evolution ahead of the 2025 season drew a lot of attention, more so after the Bears lured Johnson away from divisional rivals Detroit Lions, to lead their new project.

Ad

Despite the high expectations for this tandem, Williams' preseason has been full of ups and downs. The latest disappointment happened in Friday's practice. The former USC Trojans quarterback failed to meet the 70% completion rate Johnson had set, which drew a strong response from the former offensive coordinator.

"We’ve been underneath that bar," Johnson said, via Underdog on X. "We’re learning, we’re growing. Early on we were probably 55%. It’s gotten better as camp has gone on but we haven’t hit that threshold as often as we would like."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Caleb Williams played 17 games in 2024, recording 351 completions on 562 pass attempts for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns against six interceptions. After a tumultuous rookie campaign under Matt Eberflus, the former No. 1 overall pick got his wish granted and the front office brought an offensive-minded coach to take over from Eberflus.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

So far, things haven't clicked for Williams. The Bears have a solid roster that needs solid play from their quarterback to reach the next level. Johnson's words aren't promising, especially considering that kick-off is around the corner.

Ad

Ben Johnson shared optimistic Caleb Williams message ahead of Bears-Vikings duel in Week 1

During Wednesday's press conference, Ben Johnson revealed he is trying to create a challenging environment for Caleb Williams to put him in the best shape ahead of his second season. They are working hard to put the quarterback in a solid position to beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Ad

"So we've challenged him. It's been a lot, that was by design. So, if we struggle at all ... then the delays are gonna pop out. And that's a little bit, part of the learning process, that's growing. By design, we made this very challenging and hard and we know what we need to do as a staff to alleviate some of that pressure. I think Week 1, we're gonna be in a good spot."

Caleb Williams carries high expectations this season. The Bears have placed their hopes on his talents. If he's unable to unlock his potential, everything they did to land him would be a waste.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.