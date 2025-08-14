"We have challenged Caleb Williams" - Ben Johnson admits to creating deliberate pressure tactics for Bears QB ahead of a crucial Week 1 vs. Vikings

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 14, 2025 02:28 GMT
Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout - Source: Getty

Ben Johnson has spoken about creating a challenging environment for Caleb Williams to prepare him for year two with the Chicago Bears. Last year, the ex-Heisman winner could only muster a 5-12 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs. The team then replaced Matt Eberflus with Johnson as the new head coach.

During Wednesday's press conference, the Bears coach shared in detail about how they have been working to help Williams reach his full potential. They want him to be at his absolute best during their Week 1 showdown against the Vikings in September.

"He and I met yesterday," Johnson said. "I'm pleased with how he's been able to spit these plays out right now. He's made significant progress in that regard and once we get going here in a game week, we're gonna condense the verbage even more.
"So we've challenged him. It's been a lot, that was by design. So, if we struggle at all ... then the delays are gonna pop out. And that's a little bit, part of the learning process, that's growing. By design, we made this very challenging and hard and we know what we need to do as a staff to alleviate some of that pressure. I think Week 1, we're gonna be in a good spot."
The Bears kicked off their preseason with a 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins. Caleb Williams did not participate in that game as Ben Johnson divided playing time between other quarterbacks on the depth chart. Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum and Austin Reed played against the Dolphins, with Bagent and Keenum scoring touchdowns at Soldier Field.

Will Caleb Williams play in the Bears' preseason game against the Buffalo Bills?

Ben Johnson and his team are next scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills on August 17. Thus, fans are eager to know if they will see Caleb Williams in this game.

On Wednesday, the Bears coach ended the suspense, stating that their starting quarterback, along with the others, is going to participate in that game.

"Everyone is going to play, Johnson said as per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Last season, Caleb Williams recorded 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing for his team. He was also sacked 68 times, making him the most sacked quarterback of the season.

The Bears' Week 1 showdown against the Vikings will take place on Soldier Field and will kick off at 8:15 pm ET on September 8.

