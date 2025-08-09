"Bears are treating Caleb Williams like a rookie": NFL analyst paints grim Johnny Manziel comparison for Ben Johnson's signal caller

Caleb Williams had a difficult time during his NFL debut last year. Under former head coach Matt Eberflus, he could only muster a 5-12 record with the Chicago Bears as they finished fourth in the NFC North. The team then decided to fire Eberflus and bring in Ben Johnson as his replacement.Under an offensive guru like Johnson, fans expect Caleb Williams to improve on his game this year. However, NFL analyst Jason McIntyre expressed his concerns over the quarterback's situation under the new head coach.During an appearance on the Colin Cowherd show, McIntyre opened up about how the Bears are still treating Caleb Williams like a rookie. He compared his situation to former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who spent his first two years with the Browns before joining the Canadian Football League.&quot;The Bears are treating Caleb Williams like a rookie,&quot; McIntyre said. &quot;So he has to unlearn everything he learned last year. Obviously, some of the videos are not great. The net missing video, not ideal, but I have a comparison that is kind of scary, but not off base, I think.&quot;Some pocket passing productions from Caleb Williams, 24th in passer rating, 29th in yards per attempt in the pocket, 25th in completion percentage in the pocket. That's out of 34 quarterbacks guys. And that's why my comparsion, a little bit of Johnny football, Johnny Manziel.&quot;And I just wonder if Caleb is so on edge in the pocket that the confidence is shot. And his default is, let me just tuck and run and see if I can make a play. Because that's what happened to Manziel, and he flamed out very quicky.&quot;During the 2024 season, Williams recorded 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing. However, he was also the most sacked quarterback, with 68.Ben Johnson opens up about game plan for Caleb Williams and his team ahead of preseason game against the DolphinsThe Bears kick off the preseason with a showdown against the Dolphins on Sunday. According to NFL insider Courtney Cronin, Ben Johnson will let Williams and a few other starters get most of the reps during joint practice. However, he does not plan on using these players during the actual game on Sunday.&quot;Ben Johnson said that Caleb Williams and select starters (9 on offense, 9 on defense) will get the majority of reps in the joint practice vs Miami today and won't play Sunday in the preseason game.&quot; Cronin tweeted. &quot;Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo, Theo Benedet will rotate at left tackle in the game.&quot;Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCroninLINKBen Johnson said that Caleb Williams and select starters (9 on offense, 9 on defense) will get the majority of reps in the joint practice vs. Miami today and won't play Sunday in the preseason game. Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo, Theo Benedet will rotate at left tackle in theBen Johnson and the Bears will take on the Vikings in Week 1 in September. It will be interesting to see if he can help the team to the playoffs during his debut season.