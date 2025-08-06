  • home icon
  "He under threw the hell out of it": NFL fans react to Caleb Williams' long throw to Rome Odunze at Bears training camp

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 06, 2025 03:42 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
Caleb Williams will be playing in a new era of the Chicago Bears this year. Last season, the team replaced head coach Matt Ebeflus with Ben Johnson after a poor showing all year. Fans expect the quarterback to thrive under an offensive guru like Johnson.

Amid the hype for year two, a clip of Caleb Williams from the team's training camp went viral on social media. In the video, we see the quarterback showing off his arm strength and accuracy. He lobbed a long pass down the field before it landed in the hands of wide receiver Rome Odunze.

You can check out the clip below:

Fans in the comments reacted to this throw from the Bears quarterback at training camp.

"Can't lie it looks like he under threw the hell out of it," one fan commented.
"This duo is absolutely going to EAT this year," another fan said.
"Too bad media doesn't show this! Never seen a QB more s**t on for no reason! Caleb is gonna be good," this fan wrote.
"He had to slow down to catch it, in a normal game that's an easy pick," another fan stated.
"Just me, or was that underthrown? Caleb stints," one fan commented.
"Hook this to my veins," this fan said.

Last season, Caleb Williams had a difficult time on the field. He led the Bears to a 5-12 record while being the most sacked quarterback in the league (68 sacks). However, the team has made several revamps to the coaching staff and roster, with the acquisition of Ben Johnson from the Lions. Thus, fans expect the Bears to begin their redemption arc this year.

Colin Cowherd shares an interesting future for Caleb Williams if he fails to impress under Ben Johnson

Despite high expectations, there are concerns regarding inconsistencies in Caleb Williams' training camp performance.

On Tuesday, Colin Cowherd shared his take on the quarterback's future if he fails to deliver in the Ben Johnson era.

"If Caleb struggles over the next two years, you can move him and get a good pick," Cowherd said on his show. "Caleb is the type of guy that Chicago could move off. Ben's not taking the heat, and you can get something from Caleb."
It is still too early to write off Caleb Williams and his chances of success with the Bears. Only time will tell if he can prove his worth this upcoming season by helping his team become a playoff contender.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
