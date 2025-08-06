“He under threw the hell out of it”: NFL fans react to Caleb Williams’ long throw to Rome Odunze at Bears training camp

Caleb Williams will be playing in a new era of the Chicago Bears this year. Last season, the team replaced head coach Matt Ebeflus with Ben Johnson after a poor showing all year. Fans expect the quarterback to thrive under an offensive guru like Johnson.Amid the hype for year two, a clip of Caleb Williams from the team's training camp went viral on social media. In the video, we see the quarterback showing off his arm strength and accuracy. He lobbed a long pass down the field before it landed in the hands of wide receiver Rome Odunze.You can check out the clip below:Fans in the comments reacted to this throw from the Bears quarterback at training camp.&quot;Can't lie it looks like he under threw the hell out of it,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;This duo is absolutely going to EAT this year,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Too bad media doesn't show this! Never seen a QB more s**t on for no reason! Caleb is gonna be good,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;He had to slow down to catch it, in a normal game that's an easy pick,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;Just me, or was that underthrown? Caleb stints,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Hook this to my veins,&quot; this fan said.Last season, Caleb Williams had a difficult time on the field. He led the Bears to a 5-12 record while being the most sacked quarterback in the league (68 sacks). However, the team has made several revamps to the coaching staff and roster, with the acquisition of Ben Johnson from the Lions. Thus, fans expect the Bears to begin their redemption arc this year.Colin Cowherd shares an interesting future for Caleb Williams if he fails to impress under Ben JohnsonDespite high expectations, there are concerns regarding inconsistencies in Caleb Williams' training camp performance.On Tuesday, Colin Cowherd shared his take on the quarterback's future if he fails to deliver in the Ben Johnson era.&quot;If Caleb struggles over the next two years, you can move him and get a good pick,&quot; Cowherd said on his show. &quot;Caleb is the type of guy that Chicago could move off. Ben's not taking the heat, and you can get something from Caleb.&quot;It is still too early to write off Caleb Williams and his chances of success with the Bears. Only time will tell if he can prove his worth this upcoming season by helping his team become a playoff contender.