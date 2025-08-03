  • home icon
  "Bro rage quit a practice drill": NFL fans react to Caleb Williams' outburst over failed throw during Bears training camp

“Bro rage quit a practice drill”: NFL fans react to Caleb Williams' outburst over failed throw during Bears training camp

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 03, 2025 03:19 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Caleb Williams is gearing up for year two with the Chicago Bears. This will be his first season under new head coach Ben Johnson, following Matt Eberflus' departure after a disappointing 2024 campaign. The quarterback is currently in training camp with the team.

On Saturday, a clip of Williams from practice went viral on social media. In the video, we see the 2022 Heisman winner participating in a drill where he had to make his shots into a net basket.

Unfortunately, Caleb Williams was unable to land a single throw into the basket. This left him visibly frustrated as he walked away from the drill. You can check out the quarterback's clip below:

Fans in the comments shared their thoughts and reactions to Williams' failed attempt at the throwing drill.

"Bro rage quit a practice drill," one fan commented.
"I'm sure the ladies at the nail parlor will hear all about it," another fan joked.
"This the dude some of yall said was generational though," this fan stated.
"Everything I said about him before the draft is coming true. I bet he gets benched before the end of the season," another fan wrote.
"THEY DRAFTED THIS GUY OVER JAYDEN We not throwing temper tantrums over on this end Lmaoo," this fan said.
"He is a terrible QB," one fan commented.

During his rookie debut, Caleb Williams could only muster a 5-12 record with the Bears. They finished fourth in the NFC North while he recorded 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing with 68 sacks to his name. There are a lot of expectations riding on the quarterback under an offensive-minded guru like Ben Johnson this year.

Ben Johnson opens up about Caleb Williams' progress at training camp

Last Tuesday, Ben Johnson shared his thoughts about the quarterback's development.

According to NFL analyst Adam Hoge, the Bears' head coach is satisfied with the way Caleb Williams has grown over the past few months.

"I probably just see growth. He is so much more comfortable right now. Even yesterday -- the walk through -- in terms of moving around. We got from gun to under (center) to the tight ends are moving, the receivers are moving.
"We're adding more everyday. I told him this on the player day off: his process is really clean right now. I'm talking about how he's preparing. I'm really pleased with it. He's doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing and we're starting to see the dividends being paid from it."
The Bears kick off their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the Vikings on September 8. Only time will tell if they can make the postseason this year.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
