"His processing to me was alarming" - NFL HC raises massive red flag on Caleb Williams in concerning analysis of Bears QB 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 12, 2025 04:39 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Caleb Williams will be looking to make a strong statement in Year 2 with the Chicago Bears. He had a disappointing debut last season with former coach Matt Eberflus, managing just a five-win campaign (5-12). However, the team has made some changes this offseason while also replacing Eberflus with Ben Johnson at the helm.

However, despite the high expectations from Williams this year, there is still an air of uncertainty about his game. On Monday, The Athletic shared a report where they ranked quarterbacks into five tiers (Tier 1 to 5) ahead of the 2025 season. The Bears' rookie was viewed as a Tier 3 quarterback following his underwhelming debut in the NFL.

According to The Athletic's report, an anonymous NFL coach raised a red flag in Williams' game. While he believes in the rookie's ability to be a Tier 1 talent, his processing power overshadows his talent in other areas.

"He's definitely a Tier 1 talent," the coach said. "I just think it's going to take him longer than Jayden Daniels. He is not playing fast right now. There is something there. His processing to me was alarming watching the tape."

Last season, Williams recorded 3,541 yards and 20 passing TDs. However, he also had 68 sacks to his name, making him the most sacked quarterback of the season.

The former USC quarterback did not see time on the field during the team's first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins last week. They managed to secure a tie with a 24-24 final score while Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum and Austin Reed shared playing time on the field.

Colin Cowherd questions Ben Johnson after his decision to bench Caleb Williams during preseason game against Dolphins

On Monday, Colin Cowherd discussed the 2022 Heisman winner's absence during the Bears versus Dolphins showdown last week. He questioned Johnson's decision to bench the 2024 No. 1 pick when other teams have made use of their starting quarterbacks.

"Bryce Young played, Joe Burrow played, Mahomes played, Spencer Rattler played, everybody but Tom Brady played this weekend," Cowherd said on FS1's "The Herd". "And he did not, Caleb didn't. And I'm a fan. But there is a certain weight to this quarterback situation.
"I said it when he got drafted by Chicago. And how it has now been reported by me and Seth Wickersham. This is not their first choice. This is a big, loud, aggressive media. It's a poorly owned franchise with a GM who got an extension based basically on one big trade that got him DJ Moore in draft picks," he added.
The Bears take on the Buffalo Bills next on Aug. 17 before finishing preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 22.

They begin the new season with a divisional matchup at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.

How do you think Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Veer Badani
