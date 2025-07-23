Ben Johnson opens up on building trust with Caleb Williams as Bears QB prepares for sophomore year

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to expectations for Caleb Williams in Year 2. As the Bears kick off training camp, the former Lions offensive coordinator clarified that trust between him and his franchise quarterback is already well underway.“We’re ready to go. The governor’s off,” Johnson said on Tuesday.Johnson is convinced that constant communication and offseason “homework” has helped build their rapport with the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.Johnson has one big ask from the Bears quarterback in his sophomore year. He wants Williams to complete 70% of his passes this season.“It’s a lofty goal, but it’s one we’re going to strive for,” he said.That number is no joke. Only five QBs hit that mark in 2024, including Jared Goff under Johnson’s watch in Detroit.Williams, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, wrapped his rookie season with a 62.5% completion rate and ranked No. 31 among 36 qualifying quarterbacks. He threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, but his accuracy lagged behind the league average of 65.3%.Also read: Bears GM Ryan Poles nearly ditched Caleb Williams for $21,854,796 QB as first overall pickCaleb Williams' goals for the 2025 NFL seasonCaleb Williams is coming into Year 2 with two massive goals and they’re both the kind of history-making marks that could be huge for the Chicago Bears franchise. The former No. 1 pick revealed he wants to become the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history and complete 70% of his throws in the 2025 NFL season.“That helps the team, keeps [the offense] on the field,” Williams said. “That’s success for me, that’s success for the team.”Four quarterbacks, including Jared Goff and Joe Burrow, accomplished both feats in 2024. Williams is doing the homework to join that elite company. He spent the offseason grinding through the playbook daily and focusing on footwork and short throws—areas he struggled with during OTAs.After taking a brutal 68 sacks as a rookie, Williams is working on quicker reads and smarter decisions.“Sometimes it’s just a checkdown … not trying to find that big play every time,” Williams said.A better O-line awaits Caleb Williams this season, and with a new mindset, the 23-year-old isn’t just gunning for improvement, he’s chasing legacy.Also read: &quot;This dude do everything but play football&quot; - NFL fans react as Caleb Williams enjoys playing basketball at Cole Kmet's wedding before training camp