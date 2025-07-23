"This dude do everything but play football" - NFL fans react as Caleb Williams enjoys playing basketball at Cole Kmet's wedding before training camp

On Tuesday, a photo of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams went viral on social media. Last month, his teammate and veteran tight end Cole Kmet got married to his long-term girlfriend, Emily Jarosz. The rookie was one of the people who attended the wedding, among other NFL stars.Now, a photo of Caleb Williams from the wedding celebrations is making waves online, where the rookie quarterback is seen in swimming shorts and jumping into the pool while playing basketball.&quot;NO WAY: #Bears quarterback Caleb Williams playing basketball in the pool at his tight end Cole Kmet's wedding. Caleb loves ball,&quot; ML Football tweeted.Fans shared their reactions to the quarterback's viral photo.&quot;This dude do everything but play football,&quot; one commented.&quot;He loves ball no doubt,&quot; another said.&quot;Air ball for sure,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Everybody else got on they suit. So that means this n***a was really wylin,&quot; another said.&quot;Dude's just living his best life ... zero f**ks given,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Everybody else in suit and tie and he's out here making people uncomfortable by drawing attention to himself,&quot; another commented.The Bears acquired the 2022 Heisman winner with the No.1 pick in last year's draft. However, Williams had a poor debut in the NFL under former coach Matt Eberflus, going 5-12, resulting in Eberflus being fired and Ben Johnson brought in.Fans have a lot of expectations for Williams to showcase his true potential under a new coach in 2025. The rookie quarterback is now in the midst of training camp with his teammates.Caleb Williams shares thoughts about Bears coach Ben JohnsonBen Johnson is known as a strict coach who focuses on discipline and development. So, fans expect him to help Caleb Williams realize his full potential on the field.On Tuesday, during an interview with the media, the rookie quarterback shared his thoughts about Johnson and the bond they've built over the past few months.&quot;We've only been together a couple of months. ... Over the summer, I would call him, check up on him, check up on his family. Just kinda talk. Cause that's important to be able to build this bond and relationship.&quot;It's been growing. It's been awesome. We're having fun. He gets on me, and it's greatly appreciated that he does.&quot;It will be interesting to see if the Bears can qualify for the playoffs during Ben Johnson's debut campaign with the team.