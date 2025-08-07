"Bring your own juice" - Baker Mayfield gets real about NFL banning ammonia inhalants 1 day after George Kittle became 'distraught' over rule change 

Baker Mayfield has a few inventive ways to get around the NFL's newest ban on ammonia inhalants and smelling salts that had George Kittle bothered.On Tuesday, Kittle crashed an NFL Network interview of San Francisco 49ers teammate Fred Warner to announce that inhalants, which had been used to wake up concussed or unconscious players, were no longer permissible to use during games or practices. He also joked about being &quot;distraught&quot; about the announcement and even &quot;threatened&quot; retirement.Mayfield, while admitting to being majorly affected himself, has two ideas: first, be more energetic. He told Kay Adams during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Wednesday:“You just got to bring your own juice to the party. Got to wake up ready to go. It’s, you know, flavor of the day, maybe espresso, maybe coffee. A lot of pre-workout. Who knows?”Then, when asked about a substitute for smelling salts, he suggested:“More headbutts.”Another Buccaneer who reacted to the ban was linebacker Lavonte David, who expressed his hurt at it after having been taking smelling salts before every snap since his rookie season (segment starts at 10:55 in the video below):&quot;As a competitive person, you need something to get you going. Some people like coffee, some people like energy drinks, some people like whatever it may be. But for me, those things don't get me going right away. But smelling salts? They wake you up and get you going right away.&quot;As it turns out, Baker Mayfield was kind of right about having to &quot;bring your own juice.&quot; In a message sent by the NFLPA to players on Wednesday, it clarified that the ban only applies to teams providing smelling salts to players. So, players can still use them if they bring their own.Baker Mayfield provides somber update on Tristan Wirfs' availability for start of 2025 seasonIn the same interview, Baker Mayfield provided a quick and discouraging update on left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who has been dealing with injuries during training camp (at 10:04 in the video below):“Obviously, everybody knows we’re not going to have Tristan for a little bit at the beginning of the year.”General manager Jason Licht had said about Wirfs' recovery process on Tuesday:&quot;He's doing an excellent job. We just have to be careful and not push him out there too early. I'm sure we'll put him through a battery of tests before we deem him fit to play. I'm sure his doctors will. We just want to be careful with that one. He's a cornerstone player for us, and we don't want to put him out there before it's too soon.&quot;Wirfs, who was the Bucs' 13th pick in the 2020 draft, has been one of the keys to the Tampa Bay O-line since arriving in the league. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and is coming off another First-Team All-Pro selection in 2024.The Buccaneers' first preseason game will be against the Tennessee Titans this Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm.