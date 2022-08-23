"Delete this" - NFL analyst Mina Kimes wasn't afraid to put herself in the line of fire to save Brittany Mahomes from online trolls

If Brittany Mahomes has not been trending on social media for quite some time, it’s because the NFL offseason is just about to wrap up. The anticipation of the regular season did not stop Brittany’s name from trending on the internet and from reminding everyone how polarizing Chiefs quarterback wife could be.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend is one of those GFs if she’s on your team you love her. If not you hate her. Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend is one of those GFs if she’s on your team you love her. If not you hate her. https://t.co/LLWgb0KGjD

In response to an earlier post from 2020, ESPN reporter Mina Kimes dove head first to call out the trolls who came for the wife of the Super Bowl winning quarterback.

Kimes’s reply was to a post with Brittany Mahomes’s picture and a caption that read, “Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend is one of those GFs if she’s on your team, you love her. If not, you hate her.” Given the popularity of the Chiefs signal caller as the face of the NFL and many commercials, fans can be fickle or defensive when it comes to their favorite players and their families.

For her part, Kimes did not hesitate to show her displeasure with the negative post regarding his now wife.

Patrick Mahomes embarks on new season with new faces on offense

Assuming the off-field distractions will not distract the quarterback as much this year, the former league MVP and Super Bowl MVP will be taking the field. He will be in the wild AFC West with new teammates.

Star tight end Travis Kelce and third-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are the main holdovers. Star receiver Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins via an offseason trade, so new receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will round out the new set of targets for their new signal caller.

The AFC West also has new faces, with Russell Wilson joining the Denver Broncos and Davante Adams reuniting with his college teammate Derek Carr in Las Vegas. Justin Herbert leads the potent offense for the Los Angeles Chargers, and the stacked division will be sure to see some epic shootouts in the upcoming season.

Brittany Mahomes will continue to support her husband despite catching strays from NFL Twitter.

