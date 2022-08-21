"Just the best day" - Brittany Matthews celebrates daughter Sterling completing major landmark while Patrick Mahomes gets inducted into Texas Tech Ring of Honor

Patrick Mahomes took the field on Saturday afternoon as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Washington Commanders. After the 24-14 victory, he received a surprise announcement on the video boards at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Super Bowl winning quarterback and NFL MVP will be inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, took to Instagram to show her excitement for the day. Noting that not only was he being inducted into the Hall of Fame, but that their daughter was also 18 months old. She said it was "just the best day" as they celebrated the quarterback's most recent achievement.

Brittany Matthews' Instagram post

Members of Texas Tech University were on hand as the quarterback was given the news. Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt made the official announcement in a video message.

His former college coach Kliff Kingsbury also made an appearance in the video, raving about Mahomes' success. Noting that he exudes everything the Texas Tech University believes in.

“I can’t think of anybody in the history of the school that has brought more positive attention to the university. Whether it’s on the field, in the community, in the interviews, the way he handles himself, the way he treats people. I know, speaking for myself and anybody else that’s ever worn the red flag, there’s a real sense of pride when you watch him.”

Texas Tech Football @TexasTechFB



You’ve won almost every award in this game.



We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member. Dear @PatrickMahomes You’ve won almost every award in this game.We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member. #WreckEm forever. Dear @PatrickMahomes, You’ve won almost every award in this game.We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member. #WreckEm forever. https://t.co/btOo858I0z

The Ring of Honor celebration will occur on October 29, 2022 when the Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Baylor Bears. That also coincides with the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week.

Besides the quarterback's wife Brittany and daughter Sterling, his mother Randi, father Patrick Sr. and brother Jackson were all in attendance.

Patrick Mahomes' career at Texas Tech University

Patrick Mahomes was drafted tenth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft after an impressive career at Texas Tech University. He played for the Red Raiders in 2016, playing 32 games. He threw for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns.

He is still tied for the NCAA record for most passing yards in a single game with 734 yards. This occurred in a 2016 matchup against Oklahoma, in which the Red Raiders lost 66-59. In a hard fought battle, he broke the NCAA record for most overall offensive yards with 819.

Throughout his first two seasons at Texas Tech, he was a dual athlete, also playing for the Red Raiders' baseball team. Before his junior season, he decided to forego playing baseball and concentrate on just football, in hopes of becoming a top draft prospect.

Before the 2017 NFL Draft, he was seen as a late first-round or early second-round selection, inevitably going tenth overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.

