"Starting her early" - Brittany Mahomes has already kick-started daughter Sterling's fitness journey

Like her or hate her, Brittany Mahomes will continue to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle. The 27-year-old is a trainer and usually uses Instagram to share motivating content. The fitness bug, however, seems to have transferred onto her daughter Sterling.

Just as Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, one-year-old Sterling is already a blooming star. Her parents have shared updates ever since Brittany's pregnancy, making fans familiar with the toddler. Sterling has been in the spotlight for various photos Brittany has shared, often portraying adorable sides.

As per some recent stories from Brittany, Sterling has already taken her first step towards fitness. Brittany seems to have started handing out different equipment to Sterling, starting with dumbells and a soccer ball.

Sterling on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram story

Brittany Mahomes made sure to tag Patrick in every story, aware that she might be starting Sterling a little too early on the exercise. They played with a soccer ball, along with an adorable cone drill.

"We got cone drills today," Brittany wrote.

To Sterling's credit, the girl looked enthusiastic in every frame, eager to spend time with her mother. The adorable outfits were simply a bonus.

Recently, Sterling even starred in a new commercial with Patrick, making it her first professional appearence.

Brittany Mahomes is an excited mom-to-be

Earlier this year, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced their second pregnancy. The latter often poses with her baby bump, most usually with Sterling in tow.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals game

Of course, pregnancy has in no way slowed down Brittany and her pursuit of fitness. Her recent videos focus on pregnancy workouts, helping people motivate themselves and find their own journey.

"I enjoy posting these to show you it can be done, and to motivate & inspire you!. I’m lucky to get a workout in a few days a week at this point in my life and I’m thankful for any time I can get in the gym!"

Furthermore, Brittany features her new 'Skye Collection' in the videos. Her own clothing line, the collection is meant to inspire and empower women from all across the globe.

Brittany has a collaboration with 'Vitality', where one can purchase the clothes. Prominently dealing in pastel colors, the line is also inspired by Sterling. Even the main colors, yellow and blue, hold true meaning for Brittany.

With the NFL season already underway, Brittany Mahomes is also a common fixture at games, eager to support Patrick and the Chiefs. Recently, Sterling has also taken to dressing up and showing up with her mother.

As the 2022 season progresses, one can only hope for more appearances by the mother-daughter duo.

