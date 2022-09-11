"My motivation, my priority" - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Matthews reveals new apparel collection inspired by daughter Sterling

Brittany Mahomes debuted her new fitness collection this weekend that has a very special meaning behind it. The "Skye Collection," named after daughter Sterling Skye, is a fitness line that Mahomes and Shop Vitality collaborated on.

She said that she wants the line to inspire her young daughter to know that she can do anything she puts her mind to. In a video posted on Instagram, there are videos of Sterling when she was smaller and now with her mom on the beach.

Mahomes said in the video that she chose the colors yellow and blue as the main colors of the line for a specific reason. She said that yellow is a color that makes her happy, while blue is a color that represents the sky, which is her daughter's middle name.

The line features activewear in pants and tops that allows for any exercise or for anyone on the go. The line is for women to not only look good but also feel good.

"My motivation, my priority, my best girl. Sterling Skye, I hope you know you can do anything you set your mind to. My sweet Sterling was the inspo behind my collection with @shopvitality launching 9.12 at 12pm."

She also announced that the "Skye Collection" will officially launch on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 12:00pm.

"Behind the scenes on designing the Skye Collection with Brittany Mahomes 🌦💙 For our first ever collaboration collection, we worked closely with @brittanylynne to create pieces inspired by her own personal story. Each piece was designed to not only make you look good on the outside, but also feel good on the inside. You can’t help but feel happy in these colorways!"-ShopVitality

What is Brittany Mahomes' fitness program?

Brittany Mahomes is a certified personal trainer and entrepreneur. Her business, Brittany Lynne Fitness, has created workout plans and programs for all skill levels. No matter what type of workout you are looking for or which muscle set you wish to improve, there is probably a way that the plan will work for you. Her video programs are available for purchase online through her official Brittany Lynne Fitness website.

The former professional soccer player is also a co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team in the NWSL. She was instrumental in bringing the team that was once a part of the Kansas City sports scene back after it moved out of the city a few years prior.

